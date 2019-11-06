Sampo : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -2

Sampo's share of Nordea's third quarter 2019 net profit was EUR -75 million (139). The figure does not include the loss of EUR -155 million incurred because of the extra dividend. Nordea booked one-off items amounting to EUR 1.3 billion in the third quarter result. Profit before taxes for Mandatum rose to EUR 75 million (72). Premiums written amounted to EUR 295 million (152). BUSINESS AREAS If Profit before taxes for January - Septemper 2019 for the If segment amounted to EUR 655 million (626). The total comprehensive income for the period after tax rose to EUR 544 million (358). Combined ratio was 84.3 per cent (85.8) and risk ratio 62.8 per cent (64.2). Net releases from technical reserves relating to prior year claims were EUR 159 million (129) in January - September 2019. The Swedish discount rate used to discount the annuity reserves was -1.0 per cent and had a negative impact of EUR 9 million on the profit in the third quarter of 2019. The negative impact for January -- September 2019 amounted to EUR 38 million. Technical result increased to EUR 520 million (463). Insurance margin (technical result in relation to net premiums earned) amounted to 16.1 per cent (14.5). Large claims were EUR 17 million (19) worse than expected in January -- September 2019. Large loss development in BA Commercial was EUR 11 million worse and in BA Industrial EUR 7 million worse than expected. Gross written premiums increased to EUR 3,717 million (3,595) in January -- September 2019. Adjusted for currency, premium growth was 5.0 per cent. Growth was positive in all business and market areas. The growth was particularly strong in BA Industrial, 13.9 percent and in Norway, 9.1 per cent. Cost ratio amounted to 21.5 per cent (21.6) and expense ratio to 15.9 per cent (16.1). At the end of September 2019, the total investment assets of If amounted to EUR 11.5 billion (10.9), of which fixed income investments constituted 82 per cent (88), money market 8 per cent (2) and equity 10 per cent (10). Net income from investments amounted to EUR 158 million (182). Investment return marked-to-market in January -- September 2019 was 3.7 per cent (1.3). Duration for interest bearing assets was 1.2 years (1.4) and average maturity 2.6 years (2.7). Fixed income running yield without taking into account the FX hedging cost as at 30 September 2019 was 1.6 per cent (1.6). If P&C's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. Topdanmark On 30 September 2019 Sampo plc held 41,997,070 Topdanmark shares, corresponding to 46.7 per cent of all shares and 48.4 per cent of related voting rights in the company. The market value of the holding was EUR 1,860 million at 30 September 2019. The following text is based on Topdanmark's January - September 2019 result release published on 24 October 2019. Topdanmark's profit before taxes for January -- September 2019 increased to EUR 180 million (170). Topdanmark's premium income rose to EUR 2,146 million (1,983) in January -- September 2019. Premiums increased by 2.4 per cent in non-life and by 13.5 per cent in life insurance. The non-life insurance run-off gain of EUR 46 million (28) was primarily generated in motor liability, workers' compensation and illness & accident. Weather-related claims rose to EUR 8 million (0) in January -- September 2019 and large claims decreased to EUR 5 million (14). The combined ratio amounted to 80.5 per cent (82.7) in the first three quarters of 2019. The expense ratio improved to 15.7 per cent (15.9). Topdanmark and Nordea have entered into a new non-life agreement for distribution on the Danish market. The agreement comes into force on 1 January 2020. From 2021, it is expected that the Nordea agreement in terms of premiums will compensate fully for the terminated distribution agreement with Danske Bank, which was terminated at the end of June 2019. Topdanmark's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. Further information on Topdanmark and its January - September 2019 result is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqMwR9NJaFkoy9ZSSKPZdDiWK-B8QQAXu1lO3cKABRlY3lmN1aTA7Q8n7NI-6v7W_h6DIXp6EhpL8ffFaCF3YJ0sg= www.topdanmark.com. Associated company Nordea On 30 September 2019 Sampo plc held 804,922,858 shares of Nordea, corresponding to 19.87 per cent of all shares and voting rights. The average price paid per share amounted to EUR 6.46 and the book value in the Group accounts was EUR 8.10 per share. The closing price as at 30 September 2019 was EUR 6.50. The following text is based on Nordea's Third Quarter Report 2019 published on 24 October 2019. In January -- September 2019, total income was down 9 per cent in local currencies and down 10 per cent in EUR from the prior year and operating profit was down 66 per cent in both local currencies and EUR from the previous year. The reported operating profit of EUR -1.1 billion includes several one-off items totalling EUR 1.3 billion. Nordea Group's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio increased to 15.4 per cent (15.5 per cent excluding profit) at the end of third quarter of 2019, compared to 14.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2019. Nordea has developed a new business plan to ensure stronger financial results meeting new financial targets. Nordea's new financial targets for 2022: - A return on equity above 10 per cent - A cost to income ratio of 50 per cent For 2020, Nordea expects to reach a cost base of below EUR 4.7 billion with planned continued net cost reductions beyond 2020. Nordea's new capital policy stipulates a management buffer of 150 - 200 bps above the regulatory CET1 requirement and a dividend pay-out ratio of 60 - 70 per cent, both starting from 2020. Nordea will continuously assess the opportunity to use share buy-backs as a tool to distribute excess capital. For 2019, Nordea targets a dividend of EUR 0.4 per share. Further information on Nordea and its January - September 2019 result is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM3zFOX3WO61MQ2pxR0TMWajldpfZ0R66tHqk-0N1aiMHRPlq0hIwRoy81rC2RfIeEw== www.nordea.com. Mandatum Life Mandatum segment's profit before taxes for January - September 2019 amounted to EUR 212 million (385). The comparable profit figure includes a contribution of EUR 197 million from the co-operation agreement made in the second quarter of 2018 with Danske Bank. The total comprehensive income for the period after tax reflecting the changes in market values of assets decreased to EUR 224 million (232). Return on equity was 25.9 per cent (22.5). Mandatum Life Group's premium income for January -- September 2019 increased to EUR 824 million (681). Unit-linked premiums were EUR 720 million, i.e. 87 per cent of total premiums. Net investment income, excluding unit-linked contracts, increased to EUR 280 million (196). Net investment income from unit-linked contracts amounted to EUR 680 million (130). In January -- September 2019, fair value reserve increased to EUR 406 million (352). Mandatum Life's total technical reserves increased to EUR 11.7 billion (11.2). Unit-linked reserves were at a record-high level of EUR 7.8 billion (7.0) at the end of September 2019. The amount corresponds to 65 per cent (64) of total technical reserves. By the end of September 2019, with-profit reserves had decreased to EUR 4.0 billion (4.2). Reserves related to the higher guarantees of 4.5 and 3.5 per cent decreased by EUR 198 million to EUR 2.2 billion (2.4). Mandatum Life has overall supplemented its technical reserves with a total of EUR 227 million (232) due to low level of interest rates. The figure does not take into account the reserves relating to the segregated fund. The discount rate used for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 is 0.25 per cent. In the third quarter of 2019 the rate used for 2022 was lowered by 0.75 percentage points to 2.50 per cent. The discount rate applied for the segregated fund is 0.50 per cent. At the end of September 2019, Mandatum Life's investment assets, excluding the assets of EUR 7.8 billion (7.0) covering unit-linked liabilities, amounted to EUR 5.7 billion (5.6) at market values. The assets covering Mandatum Life's original with-profit liabilities on 30 September 2019 amounted to EUR 4.7 billion (4.6) at market values. 45 per cent (49) of the assets was in fixed income instruments, 17 per cent (9) in money market, 24 (27) in equities and 15 per cent (15) in alternative investments. The investment return marked-to-market for January -- September 2019 was 6.7 per cent (1.4). The duration of fixed income assets at the end of September 2019 was 2.7 years (2.5) and average maturity 2.8 years (2.8). Fixed income running yield without taking into account the FX hedging cost was 2.3 per cent (2.7). The assets covering the segregated fund amounted to EUR 1.0 billion (1.1), of which 67 per cent (77) was in fixed income, 15 per cent (5) in money market, 12 per cent (11) in equities and 5 per cent (6) in alternative investments. Segregated fund's investment return marked-to-market for January - September 2019 was 5.3 per cent (0.0). At the end of September 2019 the duration of fixed income assets was 2.8 years (2.5) and average maturity 3.2 years (3.1). Fixed income (incl. money market) running yield without taking into account the FX hedging cost was 1.9 per cent (2.4). The expense result for January - September 2019 amounted to EUR 17.0 million (19.5) and risk result amounted to EUR 15.1 million (15.1). Mandatum Life Insurance Company received a issuer credit rating of A+ from S&P on 18 September 2019. Mandatum Life's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. Holding Holding segment's profit before taxes for January - September 2019

