Sampo : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -3

amounted to EUR 26 million (482), which includes EUR 155 million loss
incurred when distributing Nordea shares as dividends. Nordea's result
in the third quarter was also impacted by one-off items of EUR 1.3
billion. With the afore-mentioned items included Sampo's share of
profits of associated companies Nordea and NDX Intressenter for January
-- September 2019 amounted to EUR 0 million (524) of which Nordea's
share was EUR -8 million (527) and NDX Intressenter's EUR 8 million
(-3). The segment's profit before taxes excluding the associates was EUR
26 million (-42).
Changes in market values of derivative instruments and currency exchange
rates can cause volatility in the net investment income and finance cost
lines.
Sampo plc's holding in Nordea was booked in the consolidated balance
sheet at EUR 6.5 billion, i.e. EUR 8.10 per share. The market value of
the holding was EUR 5.2 billion, i.e. EUR 6.50 per share, at 30
September 2019.
In addition, the assets on Sampo plc's balance sheet included holdings
in subsidiaries of EUR 3.4 billion (3.4).
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares
On 7 August 2019, the Board of Directors of Sampo plc, as planned and
announced on 13 June 2019, resolved to distribute an extra dividend in
the form of shares of Nordea Bank Abp. Each shareholder received 1
Nordea share for each 10 Sampo shares held. Fractional entitlements to
Nordea shares were paid in cash. The share dividend was paid on 12
August 2019 and cash compensation on 16 August 2019.
In total, Sampo distributed 55,517,639 Nordea shares. The value of the
share dividend, based on the volume weighted average price of Nordea on
the payment date, was EUR 5.661. The total amount of the extra dividend
was EUR 314,484,010.20, of which EUR 314,384,682.29 was paid in the form
of Nordea shares and EUR 99,327.91 in cash. In addition, Sampo paid the
Finnish transfer tax in total of EUR 4,819,931.14 on behalf of the
shareholders.
As a result of the distribution of the extra dividend, Sampo's ownership
in Nordea decreased to 804 922 858 shares, corresponding to 19.87 per
cent of all shares and voting rights. On 7 August 2019, Sampo filed an
application with the Finnish Supervisory Authority for the termination
of the conglomerate rules (FICO) calculation. The Finnish Supervisory
Authority approved the application on 21 October 2019. Henceforth, Sampo
Group's solvency is calculated only by Solvency II rules. The
consolidation of Nordea as an associated company in Sampo Group's
financial statement (IFRS) remains unchanged.
The effects of the termination of FICO on Sampo's solvency position are
described in the section Solvency.
Change in Sampo's view on expected dividends
On 24 October 2019 Sampo management announced that it no longer thinks
the company's and its shareholders' interests are best served by an
increase in the dividend. The change is due to the increasingly
difficult operating environment, with government bond yields expected to
remain negative for some time to come, and Nordea's new dividend policy
announced on 24 October 2019.
Management expects to propose to the Board a dividend of EUR 2.10 - 2.30
a share for 2019, not including the extra dividend paid in the form of
Nordea shares in August 2019. Management's target going forward is to
maintain a sustainable and attractive dividend. Sampo's current dividend
policy is to pay out at least 50 per cent of the net profit as
dividends. Over the last five years Sampo's pay-out ratio has on average
been approximately 80 per cent. The Board will review the dividend
policy in early February 2020.
Remuneration
In January - September 2019 payments of EUR 18 million (23), including
social costs, were made on the basis of the long-term incentive schemes.
The result impact of the long-term incentive schemes in force in January
- September 2019 was EUR 9 million (12). At the end of September 2019
Sampo Group had provisioned EUR 4 million (23) for future payments of
long-term incentive schemes. EUR 41 million (36), including social costs,
was paid as short-term incentives during January - September 2019.
The terms of the long-term incentive schemes are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM9EJksMVz6x9aOscE813nA75D0hHj_VNGc8s2egz4HBqS1-mQ3IL_AEbKtKK2P-KZ9HFkq_EE6P5X0rkJWP_HbHgeXg-wuglh6YfFLThV5_H
www.sampo.com/incentiveterms.
Internal dividends
On 28 March 2019 Nordea's Annual General Meeting decided on a dividend
of EUR 0.69 per share. Sampo plc's share of total dividends amounted to
EUR 594 million. The dividend was paid on 8 April 2019.
Topdanmark's Annual General Meeting held on 3 April 2019 decided to pay
a dividend of DKK 15 per share. Sampo plc's share of the dividend
payment was EUR 84 million. The dividend was paid on 8 April 2019.
Mandatum Life paid a dividend of EUR 150 million to Sampo plc in March
2019.
If decided on 5 November 2019 to distribute a dividend of SEK 7.5
billion (approx. EUR 710 million).
Ratings
Relevant ratings for Sampo Group companies are presented in the table
below. S&P gave Mandatum Life Insurance Company a long-term issuer
credit rating of A+ on 18 September 2019 and raised Sampo plc's rating
from A- to A on 18 July 2019.
Rated company Moody's Standard & Poor's
--------------------------------- --------------- -------------------
Rating Outlook Rating Outlook
--------------------------------- ------ ------- -------- ---------
A3 Stable A
Sampo plc -- Long-term Issuer Stable
Rating
--------------------------------- ------ ------- -------- ---------
A1 Stable A+ Stable
If P&C Insurance Ltd
(Sweden) -- Insurance Financial
Strength Rating
--------------------------------- ------ ------- -------- ---------
Mandatum Life Insurance - A+
Company Ltd --Issuer Credit - Stable
Rating
--------------------------------- ------ ------- -------- ---------
Solvency
Group solvency
Sampo plc distributed in August 2019 a total of 55,517,639 shares of
Nordea Bank Abp as an extra dividend (See section Extra dividend in the
form of Nordea shares). As a result of the dividend, Sampo's ownership
in Nordea decreased below 20 per cent. On 21 October 2019 the Finnish
Financial Supervisory Authority gave its formal approval to terminate
the conglomerate rules (FICO).
Going forward Sampo Group calculates its group solvency only under the
Solvency II rules and Nordea will be treated as an equity investment.
Sampo Group's solvency ratio according to the Solvency II directive
amounted to 178 per cent (140) at the end of September 2019. The pro
forma Solvency II ratio at the end of June 2019 amounted to 170 per
cent. The potential dividend has not been deducted from own funds in the
Solvency II calculation. According to the FICO rules the solvency ratio
was 125 per cent (147) at the end of September 2019.
The consolidation of Nordea as an associated company in Sampo Group's
Financial Statements (IFRS) will remain unchanged.
Solvency position in the subsidiaries
The insurance subsidiaries apply Solvency II rules in their regulatory
solvency calculations. If Group companies use either partial internal
models or standard model for calculation of their solo solvency
position. Mandatum Life reports in accordance with standard formula for
Solvency II. Topdanmark uses a partial internal model to report its
stand-alone solvency position.
If Group has an A+ rating from S&P which will continue to require
significantly more capital than the standard formula and therefore the
use of standard formula has no practical implications on If Group's
capital position. On 30 September 2019 If Group's Solvency II capital
requirement under standard formula amounted to EUR 1,846 million (1,833)
and own funds to EUR 3,212 million (3,599). The solvency ratio amounted
to 174 per cent (196).
The S&P A+ rating capital requirement for If Group amounted to EUR 3,026
million (2,949) on 30 September 2019 and the capital base was EUR 3,534
million (3,149).
Topdanmark calculates most of its non-life and health risks and their
respective solvency capital requirement by a partial internal model
approved by the DFSA. Other risks are calculated by Solvency II SCR
standard formula. Topdanmark's solvency ratio under the partial internal
model was 185 per cent (196) at the end of September 2019.
Mandatum Life's solvency ratio after transitional measures amounted to
178 per cent (176) on 30 September 2019. Own funds was EUR 2,051 million
(1,740) and Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) was EUR 1,152 million
(990). The increase in own funds is mostly due to the Tier 2 issue of
EUR 250 million in September 2019. Without transitional measures, own
funds would have amounted to EUR 1,683 million (1,348) and the solvency
capital requirement to EUR 1,183 million (1,030) leading to a solvency
ratio of 142 per cent (131).
More information on Sampo Group's capital policy is available in the
Risk Management Report 2018 at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM9vcFbrXS0InIFiHO-CmCpXle-2FhpJ1N20izK2TvFf6SFvEhKVbHrdiqbAe260VblWzr_-rz6somNQPg4xqAEw=
www.sampo.com/year2018.
Debt financing
Sampo plc's debt financing on 30 September 2019 amounted to EUR 3,906
million (4,067) and interest bearing assets to EUR 1,045 million
(2,114). Interest bearing assets include bank accounts, fixed income
instruments and EUR 361 million (503) of hybrid capital and subordinated
debt instruments issued by the subsidiaries and associated companies.
At the end of September 2019 the interest bearing net debt amounted to
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
11-06-19 0245ET