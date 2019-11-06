Log in
SAMPO PLC

Sampo : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -4-

11/06/2019 | 02:46am EST
EUR 2,861 million (2,108). The net debt calculation takes into account 
interest bearing assets and liabilities. Gross debt to Sampo plc's 
equity was 57 per cent (52) and financial leverage 36 per cent (34). 
 
   On 26 September 2019 Mandatum Life issued 30NC5 Tier 2 notes of EUR 250 
million due 4 October 2049. 
 
   At the end of September 2019 financial liabilities in Sampo plc's 
balance sheet consisted of issued senior bonds and notes of EUR 3,412 
million (3,942) and subordinated notes of EUR 494 million. The average 
interest, net of interest rate swaps, on Sampo plc's debt as of 30 
September 2019 was 1.3 per cent (0.80). 
 
   More information on Sampo Group's outstanding debt issues is available 
at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM4YDKi2H2nL4bVjbVrUAJfkkKYbXKa__3v1_uumlsXZD1LEopA5QGOxzVeZ9V2o1L2KxfScLj6rrEYWL7X_EsEgXhqi0UE9YB_hEBy4r5yQE 
www.sampo.com/debtfinancing. 
 
   OUTLOOK 
 
   Outlook for the rest of 2019 
 
   Sampo Group's business areas are expected to report good operating 
results for 2019. 
 
   However, the marked-to-market results are, particularly in life 
insurance, highly dependent on capital market developments. The 
continuing low interest rate level also creates a challenging 
environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments. 
 
   If is expected to reach a combined ratio of 84 -- 86 per cent in 2019. 
 
   With regard to Topdanmark reference is made to the profit forecast model 
that the company publishes quarterly. 
 
   Nordea's contribution to the Group's profit is expected to be 
significant. 
 
   The major risks and uncertainties to the Group in the near-term 
 
   In its current day-to-day business activities Sampo Group is exposed to 
various risks and uncertainties mainly through its separately managed 
major business units. 
 
   Major risks affecting the Group companies' profitability and its 
variation are market, credit, insurance and operational risks that are 
quantified independently by the major business units. At the group level 
sources of risks are the same, but they are not directly additive 
because of diversification effects. 
 
   Uncertainties in form of major unforeseen events may have an immediate 
impact on the Group's profitability. Identification of unforeseen events 
is easier than estimation of their probabilities, timing and potential 
outcomes. Currently there are a number of widely identified 
macro-economic, political and other sources of uncertainty which can, in 
various ways, affect the financial services industry negatively. 
Especially the political risks are at an elevated level at the moment. 
 
   Other sources of uncertainty are unforeseen structural changes in the 
business environment and already identified trends and potential 
wide-impact events. These external drivers may have long-term impacts on 
how business shall be conducted. Examples of already identified trends 
are technological development in areas such as artificial intelligence 
and digitalization, demographic changes and sustainability issues that 
may have profound effects on financial sector companies as well. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Board of Directors 
 
   For more information, please contact: 
 
   Knut Arne Alsaker, Group CFO, tel. +358 10 516 0010 
 
   Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications, tel. 
+358 10 516 0030 
 
   Maria Silander, Communications Manager, Media Relations, tel. +358 10 
516 0031 
 
   Conference call 
 
   An English-language conference call for investors and analysts will be 
arranged at 4 pm Finnish time (2 pm UK time). Please call tel. +44 
(0)333 300 0804, +46 (0)8 5664 2651, +1 855 8570 686 or +358 (0)9 8171 
0310. The conference code is 50866649#. 
 
   The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A 
recorded version will later be available at the same address. 
 
   In addition, the Supplementary Financial Information Package is 
available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM1_dT1OG577NsS8T9QXTiYUH7XQkkSnCBep2AG__tmbFnNR6ovVHkMlONCuP9TMMlJoYyGONcVROyIVwVp7ZFM0= 
www.sampo.com/result. 
 
   Sampo will publish the Full-year Financial Report 2019 on 6 February 
2020. 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM9gx0bSsr9fcs2z_k7BzVUsHvkWkF_CWxYPM0Eo0Mh9XqHqocsOJFipgk5m5tDdPOg== 
www.sampo.com 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Interim Statement for January - September 2019 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/55303ad3-1dc3-4d85-a5c1-26a8ddbb33e2

