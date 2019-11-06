Sampo : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -4

EUR 2,861 million (2,108). The net debt calculation takes into account
interest bearing assets and liabilities. Gross debt to Sampo plc's
equity was 57 per cent (52) and financial leverage 36 per cent (34).
On 26 September 2019 Mandatum Life issued 30NC5 Tier 2 notes of EUR 250
million due 4 October 2049.
At the end of September 2019 financial liabilities in Sampo plc's
balance sheet consisted of issued senior bonds and notes of EUR 3,412
million (3,942) and subordinated notes of EUR 494 million. The average
interest, net of interest rate swaps, on Sampo plc's debt as of 30
September 2019 was 1.3 per cent (0.80).
More information on Sampo Group's outstanding debt issues is available
at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM4YDKi2H2nL4bVjbVrUAJfkkKYbXKa__3v1_uumlsXZD1LEopA5QGOxzVeZ9V2o1L2KxfScLj6rrEYWL7X_EsEgXhqi0UE9YB_hEBy4r5yQE
www.sampo.com/debtfinancing.
OUTLOOK
Outlook for the rest of 2019
Sampo Group's business areas are expected to report good operating
results for 2019.
However, the marked-to-market results are, particularly in life
insurance, highly dependent on capital market developments. The
continuing low interest rate level also creates a challenging
environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments.
If is expected to reach a combined ratio of 84 -- 86 per cent in 2019.
With regard to Topdanmark reference is made to the profit forecast model
that the company publishes quarterly.
Nordea's contribution to the Group's profit is expected to be
significant.
The major risks and uncertainties to the Group in the near-term
In its current day-to-day business activities Sampo Group is exposed to
various risks and uncertainties mainly through its separately managed
major business units.
Major risks affecting the Group companies' profitability and its
variation are market, credit, insurance and operational risks that are
quantified independently by the major business units. At the group level
sources of risks are the same, but they are not directly additive
because of diversification effects.
Uncertainties in form of major unforeseen events may have an immediate
impact on the Group's profitability. Identification of unforeseen events
is easier than estimation of their probabilities, timing and potential
outcomes. Currently there are a number of widely identified
macro-economic, political and other sources of uncertainty which can, in
various ways, affect the financial services industry negatively.
Especially the political risks are at an elevated level at the moment.
Other sources of uncertainty are unforeseen structural changes in the
business environment and already identified trends and potential
wide-impact events. These external drivers may have long-term impacts on
how business shall be conducted. Examples of already identified trends
are technological development in areas such as artificial intelligence
and digitalization, demographic changes and sustainability issues that
may have profound effects on financial sector companies as well.
SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors
For more information, please contact:
Knut Arne Alsaker, Group CFO, tel. +358 10 516 0010
Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications, tel.
+358 10 516 0030
Maria Silander, Communications Manager, Media Relations, tel. +358 10
516 0031
In addition, the Supplementary Financial Information Package is
available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM1_dT1OG577NsS8T9QXTiYUH7XQkkSnCBep2AG__tmbFnNR6ovVHkMlONCuP9TMMlJoYyGONcVROyIVwVp7ZFM0=
www.sampo.com/result.
Sampo will publish the Full-year Financial Report 2019 on 6 February
2020.
