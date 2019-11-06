Sampo : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -4

EUR 2,861 million (2,108). The net debt calculation takes into account interest bearing assets and liabilities. Gross debt to Sampo plc's equity was 57 per cent (52) and financial leverage 36 per cent (34). On 26 September 2019 Mandatum Life issued 30NC5 Tier 2 notes of EUR 250 million due 4 October 2049. At the end of September 2019 financial liabilities in Sampo plc's balance sheet consisted of issued senior bonds and notes of EUR 3,412 million (3,942) and subordinated notes of EUR 494 million. The average interest, net of interest rate swaps, on Sampo plc's debt as of 30 September 2019 was 1.3 per cent (0.80). More information on Sampo Group's outstanding debt issues is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM4YDKi2H2nL4bVjbVrUAJfkkKYbXKa__3v1_uumlsXZD1LEopA5QGOxzVeZ9V2o1L2KxfScLj6rrEYWL7X_EsEgXhqi0UE9YB_hEBy4r5yQE www.sampo.com/debtfinancing. OUTLOOK Outlook for the rest of 2019 Sampo Group's business areas are expected to report good operating results for 2019. However, the marked-to-market results are, particularly in life insurance, highly dependent on capital market developments. The continuing low interest rate level also creates a challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments. If is expected to reach a combined ratio of 84 -- 86 per cent in 2019. With regard to Topdanmark reference is made to the profit forecast model that the company publishes quarterly. Nordea's contribution to the Group's profit is expected to be significant. The major risks and uncertainties to the Group in the near-term In its current day-to-day business activities Sampo Group is exposed to various risks and uncertainties mainly through its separately managed major business units. Major risks affecting the Group companies' profitability and its variation are market, credit, insurance and operational risks that are quantified independently by the major business units. At the group level sources of risks are the same, but they are not directly additive because of diversification effects. Uncertainties in form of major unforeseen events may have an immediate impact on the Group's profitability. Identification of unforeseen events is easier than estimation of their probabilities, timing and potential outcomes. Currently there are a number of widely identified macro-economic, political and other sources of uncertainty which can, in various ways, affect the financial services industry negatively. Especially the political risks are at an elevated level at the moment. Other sources of uncertainty are unforeseen structural changes in the business environment and already identified trends and potential wide-impact events. These external drivers may have long-term impacts on how business shall be conducted. Examples of already identified trends are technological development in areas such as artificial intelligence and digitalization, demographic changes and sustainability issues that may have profound effects on financial sector companies as well. SAMPO PLC Board of Directors For more information, please contact: Knut Arne Alsaker, Group CFO, tel. +358 10 516 0010 Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications, tel. +358 10 516 0030 Maria Silander, Communications Manager, Media Relations, tel. +358 10 516 0031 Conference call An English-language conference call for investors and analysts will be arranged at 4 pm Finnish time (2 pm UK time). Please call tel. +44 (0)333 300 0804, +46 (0)8 5664 2651, +1 855 8570 686 or +358 (0)9 8171 0310. The conference code is 50866649#. The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address. In addition, the Supplementary Financial Information Package is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM1_dT1OG577NsS8T9QXTiYUH7XQkkSnCBep2AG__tmbFnNR6ovVHkMlONCuP9TMMlJoYyGONcVROyIVwVp7ZFM0= www.sampo.com/result. Sampo will publish the Full-year Financial Report 2019 on 6 February 2020. Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM9gx0bSsr9fcs2z_k7BzVUsHvkWkF_CWxYPM0Eo0Mh9XqHqocsOJFipgk5m5tDdPOg== www.sampo.com Attachment -- Interim Statement for January - September 2019 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/55303ad3-1dc3-4d85-a5c1-26a8ddbb33e2