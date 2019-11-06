Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - September 2019

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC INTERIM STATEMENT 6 November 2019 at 9.30 am Sampo Group's Results for January - September 2019 Sampo Group's profit before taxes for January - September 2019 amounted to EUR 1,073 million (1,643). The profit was impacted by the one-offs in Nordea's third quarter results and the EUR 155 million negative profit item resulting from the distribution of an extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares. The comparison figure contains a non-recurring profit item of EUR 197 million related to Mandatum Life's co-operation agreement with Danske Bank. The total comprehensive income for the period, taking changes in the market value of assets into account, amounted to EUR 879 million (1,142). -Earnings per share was EUR 1.38 (2.38). Mark-to-market earnings per share was EUR 1.44 (1.92). The return on equity (RoE) for the Group amounted to 9.2 per cent (11.2) for January - September 2019. Net asset value per share on 30 September 2019 was EUR 18.90 (20.60). -Profit before taxes for the segment If amounted to EUR 655 million (626). Combined ratio for January -- September 2019 was 84.3 per cent (85.8). Strong premium growth continued at 5.0 per cent (adjusted for currencies) compared to corresponding period a year ago. Return on equity was 27.3 per cent (16.4). -Profit before taxes for the segment Topdanmark amounted to EUR 180 million (170) in Sampo Group's consolidated accounts. The combined ratio was 80.5 per cent (82.7). -Sampo's share of Nordea's net profit for January - September 2019 amounted to EUR 147 million (527). In addition Sampo booked a loss of EUR -155 million because of the extra dividend paid in Nordea shares. Nordea's third quarter result was negatively impacted by one-off items of EUR 1.3 billion. Nordea's return on equity for January -- September 2019 was 3.4 per cent (10.9). In segment reporting, the share of Nordea's profit is included in the segment Holding. -Profit before taxes for the segment Mandatum amounted to EUR 212 million (385). The comparison figure includes the contribution of EUR 197 million from the co-operation agreement with Danske Bank. Premiums grew to EUR 824 million (681). Return on equity amounted to 25.9 per cent (22.5). -On 7 August 2019 the Board of Directors of Sampo plc resolved to distribute an extra dividend in the form of shares of Nordea Bank Abp. The share dividend was paid on 12 August 2019 and cash compensation on 16 August 2019. As a result of the distribution of the extra dividend, Sampo's ownership in Nordea decreased to 804 922 858 shares, corresponding to 19.87 per cent of all shares and voting rights. The Finnish Supervisory Authority approved Sampo's application for the termination of the conglomerate rules (FICO) on 21 October 2019. Henceforth, Sampo Group's solvency is calculated only by Solvency II rules. The consolidation of Nordea as an associated company in Sampo Group's financial statement (IFRS) remains unchanged. -On 24 October 2019 Sampo announced a change in its view on expected dividends. Sampo's management expects to propose to the Board of Directors a dividend of EUR 2.10 -- 2.30 per share for 2019. The Board will review the dividend policy in early February 2020. Change, Change, Key figures 1-9/2019 1-9/2018 % 7-9/2019 7-9/2018 % -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- EURm -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Profit before taxes 1,073 1,643 -35 92 490 -81 -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- If 655 626 5 215 211 2 -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Topdanmark 180 170 6 34 65 -47 -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Associates 164 535 -69 -72 138 - -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Valuation loss on distribution of Nordea shares -155 - - -155 - - -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Mandatum 212 385 -45 75 72 4 -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Holding (excl. associates) 26 -42 - -6 4 - -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Profit for the period 848 1,397 -39 22 414 -95 -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Change Change -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Earnings per share, EUR 1.38 2.38 -1.00 0.01 0.70 -0.69 -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- EPS (based on OCI) EUR 1.44 1.92 -0.48 -0.24 0.78 -1.02 -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- NAV per share, EUR *) 18.90 20.60 -1.70 - - - -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Average number of staff (FTE) 9,769 9,504 265 - - - -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- Group solvency ratio, % *) 178 140 38 - - - -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- RoE, % 9.2 11.2 -2.0 - - - -------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- -------- -------- ------- *) comparison figure from 31.12.2018 The figures in this report are not audited. Income statement items are compared on a year-on-year basis and comparison figures for balance sheet items are from 31 December 2018 unless otherwise stated. Exchange rates used in reporting 1-9/2019 1-6/2019 1-3/2019 1-12/2018 1-9/2018 --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- EURSEK --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- Income statement (average) 10.5679 10.5181 10.4187 10.2583 10.2374 --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 10.6958 10.5633 10.3980 10.2548 10.3090 --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- DKKSEK --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- Income statement (average) 1.4158 1.4090 1.3959 1.3764 1.3741 --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 1.4326 1.4153 1.3929 1.3733 1.3826 --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- NOKSEK --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- Income statement (average) 1.0816 1.0810 1.0694 1.0688 1.0678 --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 1.0809 1.0897 1.0765 1.0308 1.0890 --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- EURDKK --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- Income statement (average) 7.4644 7.4651 7.4637 7.4533 7.4503 --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 7.4662 7.4636 7.4652 7.4673 7.4564 --------------------------- -------- -------- -------- --------- -------- THIRD QUARTER 2019 IN BRIEF Sampo Group's profit before taxes for the third quarter of 2019 was EUR 92 million (490). The profit was impacted by the one-offs in Nordea's third quarter results and the EUR 155 million negative profit item resulting from the distribution of an extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares. Earnings per share was EUR 0.01 (0.70) and mark-to-market earnings per share EUR -0.24 (0.78). Net asset value per share decreased EUR 0.56 during the third quarter of 2019 amounting to EUR 18.90. The decrease was due to the extra dividend distributed in Nordea shares and the decline in the market value of Topdanmark in the third quarter. If's combined ratio for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to 83.5 per cent (85.8). Profit before taxes amounted to EUR 215 million (211). Topdanmark's combined ratio for the third quarter was 83.5 per cent (79.9) and profit before taxes EUR 34 million (65).

