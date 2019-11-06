Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/06 03:14:22 am
36.845 EUR   +0.20%
SAMPO : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -4-
DJ
SAMPO : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -3-
DJ
SAMPO : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -2-
DJ
Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - September 2019

11/06/2019 | 02:46am EST
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                         INTERIM STATEMENT            6 
November 2019 at 9.30 am 
 
   Sampo Group's Results for January - September 2019 
 
   Sampo Group's profit before taxes for January - September 2019 amounted 
to EUR 1,073 million (1,643). The profit was impacted by the one-offs in 
Nordea's third quarter results and the EUR 155 million negative profit 
item resulting from the distribution of an extra dividend in the form of 
Nordea shares. The comparison figure contains a non-recurring profit 
item of EUR 197 million related to Mandatum Life's co-operation 
agreement with Danske Bank. The total comprehensive income for the 
period, taking changes in the market value of assets into account, 
amounted to EUR 879 million (1,142). 
 
   -Earnings per share was EUR 1.38 (2.38). Mark-to-market earnings per 
share was EUR 1.44 (1.92). The return on equity (RoE) for the Group 
amounted to 9.2 per cent (11.2) for January - September 2019. Net asset 
value per share on 30 September 2019 was EUR 18.90 (20.60). 
 
   -Profit before taxes for the segment If amounted to EUR 655 million 
(626). Combined ratio for January -- September 2019 was 84.3 per cent 
(85.8). Strong premium growth continued at 5.0 per cent (adjusted for 
currencies) compared to corresponding period a year ago. Return on 
equity was 27.3 per cent (16.4). 
 
   -Profit before taxes for the segment Topdanmark amounted to EUR 180 
million (170) in Sampo Group's consolidated accounts. The combined ratio 
was 80.5 per cent (82.7). 
 
   -Sampo's share of Nordea's net profit for January - September 2019 
amounted to EUR 147 million (527). In addition Sampo booked a loss of 
EUR -155 million because of the extra dividend paid in Nordea shares. 
Nordea's third quarter result was negatively impacted by one-off items 
of EUR 1.3 billion. Nordea's return on equity for January -- September 
2019 was 3.4 per cent (10.9). In segment reporting, the share of 
Nordea's profit is included in the segment Holding. 
 
   -Profit before taxes for the segment Mandatum amounted to EUR 212 
million (385). The comparison figure includes the contribution of EUR 
197 million from the co-operation agreement with Danske Bank. Premiums 
grew to EUR 824 million (681). Return on equity amounted to 25.9 per 
cent (22.5). 
 
   -On 7 August 2019 the Board of Directors of Sampo plc resolved to 
distribute an extra dividend in the form of shares of Nordea Bank Abp. 
The share dividend was paid on 12 August 2019 and cash compensation on 
16 August 2019. As a result of the distribution of the extra dividend, 
Sampo's ownership in Nordea decreased to 804 922 858 shares, 
corresponding to 19.87 per cent of all shares and voting rights. The 
Finnish Supervisory Authority approved Sampo's application for the 
termination of the conglomerate rules (FICO) on 21 October 2019. 
Henceforth, Sampo Group's solvency is calculated only by Solvency II 
rules. The consolidation of Nordea as an associated company in Sampo 
Group's financial statement (IFRS) remains unchanged. 
 
   -On 24 October 2019 Sampo announced a change in its view on expected 
dividends. Sampo's management expects to propose to the Board of 
Directors a dividend of EUR 2.10 -- 2.30 per share for 2019. The Board 
will review the dividend policy in early February 2020. 
 
 
 
 
                                                      Change,                      Change, 
Key figures                       1-9/2019  1-9/2018        %  7-9/2019  7-9/2018        % 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
EURm 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
Profit before taxes                  1,073     1,643      -35        92       490      -81 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
 If                                    655       626        5       215       211        2 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
 Topdanmark                            180       170        6        34        65      -47 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
 Associates                            164       535      -69       -72       138        - 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
 Valuation loss on distribution 
  of 
  Nordea shares                       -155         -        -      -155         -        - 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
 Mandatum                              212       385      -45        75        72        4 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
 Holding (excl. associates)             26       -42        -        -6         4        - 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
Profit for the period                  848     1,397      -39        22       414      -95 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
                                                       Change                       Change 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
Earnings per share, EUR               1.38      2.38    -1.00      0.01      0.70    -0.69 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
EPS (based on OCI) EUR                1.44      1.92    -0.48     -0.24      0.78    -1.02 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
NAV per share, EUR *)                18.90     20.60    -1.70         -         -        - 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
Average number of staff 
 (FTE)                               9,769     9,504      265         -         -        - 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
Group solvency ratio, 
 % *)                                  178       140       38         -         -        - 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
RoE, %                                 9.2      11.2     -2.0         -         -        - 
--------------------------------  --------  --------  -------  --------  --------  ------- 
 
 
   *) comparison figure from 31.12.2018 
 
   The figures in this report are not audited. Income statement items are 
compared on a year-on-year basis and comparison figures for balance 
sheet items are from 31 December 2018 unless otherwise stated. 
 
   Sampo follows the disclosure procedure enabled by the Finnish Financial 
Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Interim Statement 
attached as a PDF file to this stock exchange release. The Interim 
Statement is also available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=62T8mRi6tOhNKr24M9xqM1_dT1OG577NsS8T9QXTiYVrZtxhaDMAa2BtP7piEH2Cha0eo5Wr7ZjlWoi79FdXSyz_355emgvf7onT4cp58Jo= 
www.sampo.com/result. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Exchange rates used 
 in reporting                1-9/2019  1-6/2019  1-3/2019  1-12/2018  1-9/2018 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
EURSEK 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
Income statement (average)    10.5679   10.5181   10.4187    10.2583   10.2374 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                   10.6958   10.5633   10.3980    10.2548   10.3090 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
DKKSEK 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
Income statement (average)     1.4158    1.4090    1.3959     1.3764    1.3741 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                    1.4326    1.4153    1.3929     1.3733    1.3826 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
NOKSEK 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
Income statement (average)     1.0816    1.0810    1.0694     1.0688    1.0678 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                    1.0809    1.0897    1.0765     1.0308    1.0890 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
EURDKK 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
Income statement (average)     7.4644    7.4651    7.4637     7.4533    7.4503 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                    7.4662    7.4636    7.4652     7.4673    7.4564 
---------------------------  --------  --------  --------  ---------  -------- 
 
 
   THIRD QUARTER 2019 IN BRIEF 
 
   Sampo Group's profit before taxes for the third quarter of 2019 was EUR 
92 million (490). The profit was impacted by the one-offs in Nordea's 
third quarter results and the EUR 155 million negative profit item 
resulting from the distribution of an extra dividend in the form of 
Nordea shares. Earnings per share was EUR 0.01 (0.70) and mark-to-market 
earnings per share EUR -0.24 (0.78). 
 
   Net asset value per share decreased EUR 0.56 during the third quarter of 
2019 amounting to EUR 18.90. The decrease was due to the extra dividend 
distributed in Nordea shares and the decline in the market value of 
Topdanmark in the third quarter. 
 
   If's combined ratio for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to 83.5 per 
cent (85.8). Profit before taxes amounted to EUR 215 million (211). 
 
   Topdanmark's combined ratio for the third quarter was 83.5 per cent 
(79.9) and profit before taxes EUR 34 million (65).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-19 0245ET
