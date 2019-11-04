Samson : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULES 13.51(2)(U) AND 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SAMSON HOLDING LTD.

順誠控股有限 公司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00531)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO

RULES 13.51(2)(U) AND 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Samson Holding Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(u) and 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The Company informs shareholders and potential investors that the Company understands Mr. Siu Ki LAU, one of the Company's independent non-executive directors ("Mr. Lau"), has been named as one of six individuals against whom the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") has commenced Market Misconduct Tribunal proceedings (the "Proceedings").

The SFC's press release of 31 October 2019 about the Proceedings indicates that the Proceedings involve China Medical & Healthcare Group Limited (formerly known as COL Capital Limited) ("COL") and six individuals who were directors of COL at the relevant time, including Mr. Lau. The SFC alleges that COL failed to disclose inside information as soon as reasonably practicable, and that the six individuals had engaged in "reckless or negligent conduct causing" COL's alleged breach.

Mr. Lau has informed the Company that he disagrees with the SFC's allegations against him in the Proceedings, and that he intends to contest the Proceedings vigorously. In the meantime, and until the Proceedings conclude, no findings in the Proceedings have been made in respect of him.

The Proceedings do not involve the Company or any of its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), and the Company does not consider that the Proceedings have any material adverse impact on the Group's businesses and/or operations.

1