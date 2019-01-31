Log in
09:14aSAMSON OIL & GAS : Lodges Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for Quarter Ended 31 December 2018
BU
Samson Oil & Gas : Lodges Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for Quarter Ended 31 December 2018

0
01/31/2019 | 09:14am EST

Samson Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: SSN; OTC: SSNYY) advises that it has filed its Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 31 December 2018. The report is now available on the Company’s website:

www.samsonoilandgas.com

For and on behalf of the board of
SAMSON OIL & GAS LIMITED

TERRY BARR
Managing Director

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements using words like “may”, “believe”, “expect”, “project”, “anticipate”, “should” or “will.” Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or estimated by any forward looking information, including uncertainties inherent in estimating the methods, timing and results of exploration activities. A description of the risks and uncertainties that are generally attendant to Samson and its industry, as well as other factors that could affect Samson’s financial results, are included in the prospectus and prospectus supplement for its recent Rights Offering as well as the Company's report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K, which are available at www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/webusers.htm.


© Business Wire 2019
0
Managers
NameTitle
Terence Maxwell Barr President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peter John Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ulmer Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Robyn Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Denis Ivan Rakich Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSON OIL & GAS LTD400.00%4
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.36%75 625
CNOOC LTD5.26%73 149
EOG RESOURCES13.37%57 671
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.31%50 564
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.26%32 696
