Samson Oil & Gas : Lodges Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for Quarter Ended 31 December 2018

Samson Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: SSN; OTC: SSNYY) advises that it has filed its Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 31 December 2018. The report is now available on the Company’s website:

www.samsonoilandgas.com

For and on behalf of the board of

SAMSON OIL & GAS LIMITED

TERRY BARR

Managing Director

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements using words like “may”, “believe”, “expect”, “project”, “anticipate”, “should” or “will.” Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or estimated by any forward looking information, including uncertainties inherent in estimating the methods, timing and results of exploration activities. A description of the risks and uncertainties that are generally attendant to Samson and its industry, as well as other factors that could affect Samson’s financial results, are included in the prospectus and prospectus supplement for its recent Rights Offering as well as the Company's report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K, which are available at www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/webusers.htm.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005530/en/