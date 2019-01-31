Samson Oil & Gas : Lodges Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for Quarter Ended 31 December 2018

Samson Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: SSN; OTC: SSNYY) advises that it has
filed its Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 31
December 2018. The report is now available on the Company’s website:
www.samsonoilandgas.com
For and on behalf of the board of
SAMSON OIL & GAS LIMITED
TERRY BARR
Managing Director
Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts may
be forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements
using words like “may”, “believe”, “expect”, “project”, “anticipate”,
“should” or “will.” Actual results may differ materially from those
projected in any forward-looking statement. There are a number of
important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those anticipated or estimated by any forward looking information,
including uncertainties inherent in estimating the methods, timing and
results of exploration activities. A description of the risks and
uncertainties that are generally attendant to Samson and its industry,
as well as other factors that could affect Samson’s financial results,
are included in the prospectus and prospectus supplement for its recent
Rights Offering as well as the Company's report to the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K, which are available at www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/webusers.htm.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005530/en/