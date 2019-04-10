Samson Oil & Gas : Refinancing

Samson Oil and Gas USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Samson Oil &
Gas Limited (ASX:SSN and OTCQB:SSNYY), has closed a $33.5 million
refinancing with AEP I FINCO LLC. The new facility has a 5 year term and
an interest rate of LIBOR plus 10.5%. The proceeds of the new debt
facility will be used to retire the existing line of credit, repay
outstanding creditors and provide working capital to pursue an infill
development drilling program.
The development drilling program is expected to commence in
approximately two weeks with the drilling of the first Gonzales Proved
Undeveloped (PUD) location. The drilling program is designed to drill
two 5,000 ft. horizontal laterals from the existing Gonzales #1-8H well
bore. This well has 5 ½ inch casing set horizontally at 9,711 ft. MD
within the objective Ratcliffe Formation. The existing development
consists of a single 5,300 ft. lateral drilled within a single 640 acre
spacing unit. The two new well bores will be directionally drilled to
access the balance of the 640 acre spacing unit.
The initial two laterals at the Gonzales location will be drilled by
PowerDrill’s rig #101. Samson has run an inflatable packer to a depth of
10,411 ft. (measured depth) and we will commence injection of produced
water in 24 hours, after the packer has time to inflate. This water
injection is aimed at establishing additional reservoir pressure that
will aid the directional drilling operation.
The ability to drill out of an existing wellbore has made the economics
of these development wells extremely attractive, with an estimated
drilling cost around $0.5 million and the resulting ability to use
existing surface facilities associated with the existing well.
The estimated net present value of each lateral is $1.2 million
representing a rate of return of 340%. The recent appreciation in the
price of crude has added considerable value to this and future drilling
opportunities.
The next 12 months will see a total of 8 similar lateral wells to the
Gonzales wells drilled within the Home Run Field, which is the largest
(by area) of the oil fields in Samson’s portfolio. Samson has the
ability to dispose of the produced water within a pressure maintenance
facility that it owns in the adjacent Mays well, minimizing one of the
significant costs of production. Samson has in its portfolio a total of
26 PUD locations that will provide an excellent growth platform. The
debt funding that has been achieved in this transaction will provide
sufficient working capital to initiate and maintain the planned
development drilling program.
In connection with the new debt facility, Samson has entered into swap
arrangements for 770,000 barrels of oil, essentially fixing its price at
a weighted average of $55.45 per barrel. This volume represents
approximately 85% of Samson’s currently expected Proved Developed
Producing (PDP) reserves.
Importantly, however, none of the expected PUD production has been
swapped, though Samson is required to maintain an 85% swapped volume on
a go forward basis. These future swap prices are currently projected to
be around $63 per barrel.
The estimated reserves quoted in this release were prepared by a
practitioner with 22 years of industry experience in geologic and
engineering review and analysis and a Bachelor of Science in Geological
Engineering from Colorado School of Mines using deterministic methods
and presented as incremental quantities. Additionally, the Chief
Executive Officer, Terry Barr, who is responsible for overseeing the
preparation of the Company’s reserves report, is a petroleum geologist
with an Associateship in Applied Geology and over 45 years of relevant
experience.
SAMSON OIL & GAS LIMITED
TERRY BARR
Managing Director
About the Lender: AEP I FINCO LLC is a lending vehicle managed by Anvil
Energy Partners, a Houston and New York based credit manager. Anvil
Energy services E&P customers requiring $10mm to $35mm+ of first lien
debt for refinance, acquisition and development opportunities.
