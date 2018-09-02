Samsonite International S A : Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018
09/02/2018 | 02:12pm CEST
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
13-15 Avenue de la Liberté, L-1931 Luxembourg
R.C.S. LUXEMBOURG: B 159.469(Incorporated in Luxembourg with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1910)
FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2018
I/We(Note1)
of being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)shares of US$0.01
each in the share capital of Samsonite International S.A. (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of themeeting(Note3)or
ofas my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to be held in the presence of a notary of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg at 13-15 Avenue de la Liberté, L-1931 Luxembourg on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. (CET)/5:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) (or as soon thereafter as the general meeting of the Company to be held on the same date shall have adjourned) (and at any adjournment thereof).
Please mark a tick ("✓") in the appropriate box to indicate how you wish your vote to be cast on a poll(Note 4).
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
FOR
AGAINST
1.
To (a) extend the authorization granted to the board of directors of the Company until May 10, 2021, subject always to compliance with applicable provisions of the Luxembourg law of August 10, 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time to time, and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, to grant restricted share units (without reserving the existing shareholders a preferential subscription right), to receive Company's shares and to allocate existing Company's shares without consideration and/or to issue Company's shares paid-up out of available reserves to employees and/or corporate officers (including directors, members of the management board and the supervisory board) of the Company or companies pertaining to the same group as the Company, within the limits provided for in Article 4.2 of the articles of incorporation of the Company and without reserving (by canceling or limiting) a preferential subscription right to the existing Company's shareholders to subscribe to the Company's shares to be issued, on the basis of the report of the board of directors of the Company drawn up in accordance with Article 420-26 (5) and (6) of the Luxembourg law of August 10, 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time to time, and (b) amend Article 4.2 of the articles of incorporation of the Company to reflect the extension referred to above which shall be read as follows:
"The authorised share capital of the Company is set, including the subscribed share capital, at thirty-five million United States Dollars (USD35,000,000.-) represented by three billion five hundred million (3,500,000,000) Shares with a par value of United States Dollars one Cent (USD0.01) each. Subject always to compliance with applicable provisions of the Luxembourg Companies Law, during the period of five years from the date of the publication in the Luxembourg Official Gazette, Mémorial C, Recueil des Sociétés et Associations, of the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting approving the renewal of the authorised share capital, the Board is authorised:
(i) to issue Shares, to grant options to subscribe for Shares, to grant restricted share units to receive/subscribe for Shares, and to issue, grant any subscription rights or any other securities or instruments, convertible or exchangeable into Shares, to such persons and on such terms as it shall see fit and specifically to proceed to such issue and/or grant without reserving (i.e., by canceling or limiting) for the existing Shareholders a preferential right to subscribe for the issued Shares or such instruments, and
(ii) to allocate existing Shares without consideration or to issue Shares paid-up out of available reserves (the "Bonus Shares") to employees and to corporate officers (including the directors) of the Company, or certain categories thereof.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
FOR
AGAINST
When issuing Bonus Shares within the limits of the authorised capital as set forth in Article 4.2 of the Articles, the Board is authorised to proceed to such issue without reserving (ie by cancelling or limiting) for the existing Shareholders a preferential right to subscribe for the issued Shares. The Board is authorised to fix the terms and conditions of the allocation of the Bonus Shares, including the final allocation period and a minimum period during which the Bonus Shares may not be transferred by their respective holder.
The Board is also authorised to allocate existing Shares or to issue the Bonus Shares within the same terms and conditions as described above to (i) employees of companies in which the Company holds, directly or indirectly, at least 10% of the issued share capital or voting rights, (ii) employees of companies which, directly or indirectly, hold at least 10% of the issued share capital or voting rights of the Company, (iii) employees of companies at least 50% of the issued share capital or voting rights of which are directly or indirectly, held by a company which itself, directly or indirectly, holds at least 50% of the issued share capital of the Company, and (iv) corporate officers (including directors, members of the management board and the supervisory board) of the companies referred to under (i), (ii) and (iii) above, or certain categories thereof.
Moreover, to comply with applicable provisions of the Listing Rules, any issue of Shares, any grant of options to subscribe for Shares, any grant of restricted share units to receive Shares and any issue of any other securities or instruments convertible into Shares by the Board through the authorised share capital authorisation shall be or shall have been specifically approved in advance by a resolution passed by Shareholders at a general meeting of the Company, except as expressly permitted in the Listing Rules."
Date:
2018
Signature(s)(Note5)
Notes:
1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS.
2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting may appoint more than one proxy to attend and on a poll, vote on his behalf, provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
4.IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("✓") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("✓") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Extraordinary General Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting.
5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized.
6. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company.
7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy must be deposited at the Company's branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or at the Company's registered office at 13-15 Avenue de la Liberté, L-1931 Luxembourg not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
8. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting if you so wish.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/Your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Luxembourg law dated 2 August 2002 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data, as amended, and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486, Laws of Hong Kong, and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company.
