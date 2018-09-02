Samsonite International S A : Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018

1.

To (a) extend the authorization granted to the board of directors of the Company until May 10, 2021, subject always to compliance with applicable provisions of the Luxembourg law of August 10, 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time to time, and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, to grant restricted share units (without reserving the existing shareholders a preferential subscription right), to receive Company's shares and to allocate existing Company's shares without consideration and/or to issue Company's shares paid-up out of available reserves to employees and/or corporate officers (including directors, members of the management board and the supervisory board) of the Company or companies pertaining to the same group as the Company, within the limits provided for in Article 4.2 of the articles of incorporation of the Company and without reserving (by canceling or limiting) a preferential subscription right to the existing Company's shareholders to subscribe to the Company's shares to be issued, on the basis of the report of the board of directors of the Company drawn up in accordance with Article 420-26 (5) and (6) of the Luxembourg law of August 10, 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time to time, and (b) amend Article 4.2 of the articles of incorporation of the Company to reflect the extension referred to above which shall be read as follows: "The authorised share capital of the Company is set, including the subscribed share capital, at thirty-five million United States Dollars (USD35,000,000.-) represented by three billion five hundred million (3,500,000,000) Shares with a par value of United States Dollars one Cent (USD0.01) each. Subject always to compliance with applicable provisions of the Luxembourg Companies Law, during the period of five years from the date of the publication in the Luxembourg Official Gazette, Mémorial C, Recueil des Sociétés et Associations, of the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting approving the renewal of the authorised share capital, the Board is authorised: (i) to issue Shares, to grant options to subscribe for Shares, to grant restricted share units to receive/subscribe for Shares, and to issue, grant any subscription rights or any other securities or instruments, convertible or exchangeable into Shares, to such persons and on such terms as it shall see fit and specifically to proceed to such issue and/or grant without reserving (i.e., by canceling or limiting) for the existing Shareholders a preferential right to subscribe for the issued Shares or such instruments, and

(ii) to allocate existing Shares without consideration or to issue Shares paid-up out of available reserves (the "Bonus Shares") to employees and to corporate officers (including the directors) of the Company, or certain categories thereof.