Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Samsonite International S.A.    1910   LU0633102719

SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(1910)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsonite International S A : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Samsonite International S.A.

Date Submitted

8 April 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1910

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 3,500,000,000*

US$0.01

US$35,000,000.00**

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

3,500,000,000*

US$0.01

US$35,000,000.00**

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

*This figure represents both issued and unissued shares that are authorised. The number of authorised but unissued shares is 2,069,039,620 (see remarks below).

**This figure represents both issued and unissued share capital that are authorised. The authorised but unissued share capital is US$20,690,396.20 (see remarks below).

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

US$35,000,000.00**

**This figure represents both issued and unissued share capital that are authorised. The authorised but unissued share capital is US$20,690,396.20 (see remarks below).

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,430,960,380

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

----

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,430,960,380

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share Award Scheme Approvedon 14/09/2012 #

( / /

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

100,913

Nil

Nil

35,580,108

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

0

#For additional information related to the Company's Share Award Scheme, please refer to the Company's circulars published on 23/8/12, 23/4/18 and 3/9/18 and announcements on 8/1/13, 7/7/13, 7/1/14, 30/5/14, 7/1/15, 1/9/15, 6/5/16, 11/5/16, 16/6/16, 26/5/17, 11/10/18 and 4/12/18.

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Samsonite International SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.
08:18pSAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Se..
PU
03/14SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : year net up 29% to USD236.7 million
AQ
03/13SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
03/13SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Final Results Announcement for the Year Ended Dece..
PU
03/13SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Re-designation of Director
PU
02/27SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Date of 2018 Annual Results Announcement
PU
02/22EU DRAFTING RETALIATORY TARIFF LIST : Bloomberg
RE
02/08SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : HSBC lowers Samsonite to HK$32
AQ
01/06SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Terms of Reference for the Nomination Committee of..
PU
01/06SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Terms of Reference for the Audit Committee of Sams..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 966 M
EBIT 2019 490 M
Net income 2019 285 M
Debt 2019 1 285 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 16,16
P/E ratio 2020 14,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Capitalization 4 731 M
Chart SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Samsonite International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,57 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kyle Francis Gendreau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Charles Parker Chairman
Reza Taleghani Chief Financial Officer
Andrew David Wells Chief Information Officer
Keith Hamill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.14.07%4 731
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE30.15%190 306
VF CORPORATION24.99%35 276
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.39.27%22 441
MONCLER28.34%10 738
RALPH LAUREN CORP23.32%10 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About