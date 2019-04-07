Samsonite International S A : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 March 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Samsonite International S.A. Date Submitted 8 April 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1910 Description : Ordinary Shares Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 3,500,000,000* US$0.01 US$35,000,000.00** Increase/(decrease) --- --- Balance at close of the month 3,500,000,000* US$0.01 US$35,000,000.00** (2) Stock code : N/A Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

*This figure represents both issued and unissued shares that are authorised. The number of authorised but unissued shares is 2,069,039,620 (see remarks below).

**This figure represents both issued and unissued share capital that are authorised. The authorised but unissued share capital is US$20,690,396.20 (see remarks below).

March 2019