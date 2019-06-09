Log in
Samsonite International S A : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 May 2019

0
06/09/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/05/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Samsonite International S.A.

Date Submitted

10 June 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1910

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 3,500,000,000*

US$0.01

US$35,000,000.00**

Increase/(decrease)

---

---

Balance at close of the month

3,500,000,000*

US$0.01

US$35,000,000.00**

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

  • This figure represents both issued and unissued shares that are authorised. The number of authorised but unissued shares is 2,068,991,248 (see remarks below).
  • This figure represents both issued and unissued share capital that are authorised. The authorised but unissued share capital is US$20,689,912.48 (see remarks below).

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

US$35,000,000.00**

  • This figure represents both issued and unissued share capital that are authorised. The authorised but unissued share capital is US$20,689,912.48 (see remarks below).

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,431,008,752

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

----

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,431,008,752

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

share option

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

scheme

during the month

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Award Scheme Approved

on 14/09/2012 (the "Share Award Scheme")

( / /

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

2,656,097

Nil

45,275,507

(Note 1)

2.N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

0

  • For additional information related to the Company's Share Award Scheme, please refer to the Company's circulars published on 23/8/12, 23/4/18, 3/9/18 and 16/4/19 and announcements on 8/1/13, 7/7/13, 7/1/14, 30/5/14, 7/1/15, 1/9/15, 6/5/16, 11/5/16, 16/6/16, 26/5/17, 11/10/18, 4/12/18 and 16/4/19.

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Samsonite International SA published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 00:37:06 UTC
