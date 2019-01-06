Samsonite International S A : Terms of Reference for the Nomination Committee of Samsonite International S.A.

1 January 2019

Terms of Reference for the Nomination Committee of

SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.

Definitions

1. For the purposes of these terms of reference (the Terms):

Board means the board of directors of the Company;

Company means Samsonite International S.A., a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B159469, whose registered office is at 20, Avenue Monterey, L-2163, Luxembourg;

Company Secretary means any one of the joint company secretaries of the Company; Directors means the members of the Board;

Group means the Company and its subsidiaries and associated companies at the relevant time or, where the context so requires, in respect of the period before the Company became the holding company of its present subsidiaries and associated companies, the present subsidiaries and associated companies of the Company or the businesses operated by its present subsidiaries and associated companies or (as the case may be) its predecessor;

Nomination Committee means the nomination committee established by the resolution of the Board in accordance with clause 2 of these Terms; and

Shareholders means the shareholders of the Company from time to time.

Constitution

2. The Nomination Committee was established by resolution of the Board on 27 May 2011.

Membership

3. The members of the Nomination Committee shall be appointed by the Board from among the Directors and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive Directors. A quorum shall be two members of whom at least one shall be an independent non-executive Director.

4. Appointments to the Nomination Committee shall be for a period of up to three years, which may be extended by the Board provided that a majority of the committee members remain independent non-executive Directors.

5. The chairman of the Nomination Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall be an independent non-executive Director or the chairman of the Board.

Meetings

6. Meetings shall be held as and when appropriate, but not less than once a year.

7. An agenda and other relevant documents should be sent in full to all members in a timely manner and at least three days before the intended date of a meeting of the Nomination Committee (or such other period as may be agreed by its members).

8. Meetings of the Nomination Committee may follow the same procedures as those for meetings of the Board under the relevant provisions in the Company's articles of association, as amended from time to time.

Annual general meetings

9. The chairman of the Nomination Committee (or in his absence, his duly appointed delegate) shall attend the Company's annual general meetings and be prepared to respond to any Shareholders' questions on the Nomination Committee's activities.

Authority

10. The Nomination Committee is authorised by the Board to perform any activity within these Terms. It is authorised to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Group and all employees are directed to co-operate with the Nomination Committee.

11. The Nomination Committee is authorised by the Board to obtain, at the Company's expense, external independent professional advice and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers this necessary. The Nomination Committee shall be provided with sufficient resources to perform its duties. The Nomination Committee should be exclusively responsible for establishing the selection criteria, selecting, appointing and setting the terms of reference for any external consultant who advises the Nomination Committee.

Duties

12. The duties of the Nomination Committee shall include:

(a) reviewing the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience) required of the Board at least annually and making recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Group's corporate strategy;

(b) giving full consideration to succession planning for Directors in the course of its work, taking into account the challenges and opportunities facing the Company and what skills and expertise are therefore needed on the Board in the future;

(c) identifying individuals suitably qualified to become Directors and selecting or making recommendations to the Board on the selection of individuals nominated for directorship;

(d) assessing the independence of independent non-executive Directors;

(e) making recommendations to the Board on the appointment or re-appointment of directors and succession planning for directors, in particular the chairman and the chief executive / managing director;

(f) before appointments are made by the Board, evaluating the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board, and, in the light of this evaluation preparing a description of the role and capabilities required for a particular appointment. In identifying suitable candidates, the Nomination Committee shall (where applicable and appropriate): (i) use open advertising or the services of external advisers to facilitate the search;

(ii) consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds; and

(iii) consider candidates on merit and against objective criteria, taking care that appointees have enough time available to devote to the position;

(g) keeping under review the leadership needs of the Group, both executive and non-executive, with a view to ensuring the continued ability of the Group to compete effectively in the marketplace;

(h) keeping up to date and fully informed about strategic issues and commercial changes affecting the Company and the market in which it operates;

(i) reviewing at least annually the time and contribution required from Directors. Performance evaluations should be used to assess whether the Directors are spending enough time in fulfilling their duties; and

(j) ensuring that on appointment to the Board, non-executive Directors receive a formal letter of appointment setting out clearly what is expected of them in terms of time commitment, committee service and involvement outside board meetings.

13. In evaluating and nominating any candidate for directorship, the following criteria shall be considered:

(a) character and integrity;

(b) qualifications including professional qualifications (such as accounting and financial expertise), skills, knowledge and experience and diversity aspects under the Board Diversity Policy that are relevant to the Company's business and corporate strategy;

(c) any measurable objectives adopted for achieving diversity on the Board;

(d) the requirement for the Board to have independent directors in accordance with the Listing Rules and whether the candidate would be considered independent by reference to the independence guidelines set out in the Listing Rules;

(e) any potential contributions the candidate can make to the Board in terms of qualifications, skills, experience, independence and gender diversity;

(f) the willingness and ability to devote adequate time to discharge duties as a member of the Board and/or Board committee(s) of the Company; and

(g) such other matters that are appropriate to the Company's business and succession plan.

14. The Nomination Committee shall also make recommendations to the Board concerning:

(a) formulating plans for succession for both executive and non-executive Directors;

(b) suitable candidates for the role of independent non-executive Directors;

(c) membership of the Company's audit and remuneration committees, in consultation with the chairmen of those committees;

(d) the re-appointment of any non-executive Director at the conclusion of their specified term of office having given due regard to the need for continued independence and to their performance and ability to continue to contribute to the Board in the light of the knowledge, skills and experience required;

(e) the continuation (or not) in service of any Director who has reached the age of 70;

(f) the re-election by Shareholders of any Director under the "8. Administration - Supervision" provisions in the Company's Articles of Association having due regard to their performance and ability to continue to contribute to the board in the light of the knowledge, skills and experience required;

(g) any matters relating to the continuation in office of any Director at any time including the suspension or termination of service of an executive Director as an employee of the Company subject to the provisions of the law and their service contract; and

(h) the appointment of any Director to executive or other office, other than to the positions of chairman and chief executive officer, the recommendation for which shall be considered at a meeting of the full Board.

Reporting procedures

15. Full minutes of the Nomination Committee's meetings shall be kept by a duly appointed secretary of the meeting (who should normally be a Company Secretary or a duly appointed representative). The minutes shall be made available for inspection on reasonable notice by any Director. Minutes of meetings of the Nomination Committee shall record in sufficient detail the matters considered by the Nomination Committee and decisions reached, including any concerns raised by members or dissenting views expressed. Draft and final versions of minutes of such meetings should be sent to all members of the Nomination Committee for their comment and records within a reasonable time after such meetings.

16. Without prejudice to the generality of the duties of the Nomination Committee set out in these Terms, the Nomination Committee shall report back to the Board and keep the Board fully informed of its decisions and recommendations, unless there are legal or regulatory restrictions on its ability to do so.

17. The Nomination Committee shall make a statement in the annual report about its activities, the process used to make appointments and whether external advice and/or open advertising was used.

Terms available

18. The Nomination Committee shall make available these Terms on request and by inclusion on the websites of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in order to explain its role and the authority delegated to it by the Board.

Note: If there is any inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of this Terms of Reference, the English version shall prevail.