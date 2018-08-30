Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Samsonite International S.A.    1910   LU0633102719

SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A. (1910)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Samsonite International S A : says strong Tumi boosts first half sales; shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:05am CEST
The logo of Samsonite is seen in a shop in downtown Rome

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Luggage maker Samsonite International SA posted a 16.6 percent growth in first-half net sales, helped by strong performance of its high-end Tumi brand, sending its shares up 8 percent on Thursday.

The world's largest luggage firm said late on Wednesday its first-half net sales rose to $1.85 billion from $1.59 billion a year earlier.

Shares of Samsonite, which have been under pressure since May after a short-seller attacked its accounting practices, rose as much as 8.5 percent to HK$31.80, their highest since July 30.

Its then CEO Ramesh Tainwala resigned less than a week after the attack that involved entities owned by his family, and was taken over by finance chief Kyle Gendreu.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.
04:05aSAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : says strong Tumi boosts first half sales; shares r..
RE
08/29SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A. : Unsponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/21SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Date of 2018 First Half Results Announcement
PU
06/18SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Supplemental Information Regarding the Remuneratio..
PU
06/14SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Luggage maker finally puts 'Women First'
AQ
06/11SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/02SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Appoints Kyle Gendreau To Succeed Ramesh Tainwala ..
AQ
06/01SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Embattled Chief Steps Down -- WSJ
DJ
06/01Samsonite CEO makes hasty exit after short-seller attack, shares surge
RE
06/01SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : CEO Resigns a Week After Short-Seller Attack--Upda..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Samsonite International S.A. (SMSOF) CEO Kyle Gendreau on Q2 2018 Results - E.. 
08/29Samsonite International SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/29Samsonite International SA reports 1H results 
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
05/14Samsonite International SA 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 872 M
EBIT 2018 505 M
Net income 2018 275 M
Debt 2018 1 380 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 18,84
P/E ratio 2019 14,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
Capitalization 5 339 M
Chart SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Samsonite International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,67 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kyle Francis Gendreau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Charles Parker Chairman
Andrew David Wells Chief Information Officer
Keith Hamill Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruce Hardy McLain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.-20.49%5 339
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE25.61%177 596
VF CORPORATION26.47%36 696
HENNES & MAURITZ-22.61%21 198
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.76.46%18 747
PVH CORPORATION13.65%11 922
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.