Samsonite International S A : says strong Tumi boosts first half sales; shares rise

The world's largest luggage firm said late on Wednesday its first-half net sales rose to $1.85 billion from $1.59 billion a year earlier.

Shares of Samsonite, which have been under pressure since May after a short-seller attacked its accounting practices, rose as much as 8.5 percent to HK$31.80, their highest since July 30.

Its then CEO Ramesh Tainwala resigned less than a week after the attack that involved entities owned by his family, and was taken over by finance chief Kyle Gendreu.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)