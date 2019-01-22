Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Biologics Co Ltd    207940   KR7207940008

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD (207940)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Biologics : South Korean court suspends regulator's disciplinary action against Samsung BioLogics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:24am EST

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court has suspended the financial regulator's disciplinary action against Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd for allegedly breaching accounting rules, an official at the Seoul Administrative Court said on Tuesday.

In November, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said the biotech arm of Samsung Group intentionally breached accounting rules ahead of its 2016 listing. It called for the firm's chief executive officer and chief finance officer to be fired, imposed fines, and requested the firm correct its balance sheet.

Samsung BioLogics filed an administrative lawsuit at the Seoul Administrative Court to nullify the watchdog's findings and sought an injunction to halt any disciplinary action until the court rules on the matter.

"The court concluded that an immediate sanction on the company could lead to irreparable damage when its violation of accounting standards has yet to be proven in court," the court official said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The FSC in a statement said it will review details of the court's ruling and plan whether to immediately file an appeal.

Samsung BioLogics, which has denied wrongdoing, confirmed the court's decision to suspend any sanctions.

"The court's decision is fortunate. We will do our best to prove the legitimacy of the company's handling of accounting," a Samsung official said by telephone.

Samsung must now await the outcome of the prosecutors' investigation, the timing of which is unknown.

Samsung BioLogics' head office was raided by South Korean prosecutors last month as part of a criminal probe into alleged accounting fraud after the financial regulator filed a complaint.

Shares of Samsung BioLogics were suspended following the regulator's findings, and resumed trading in December after the bourse decided the company was qualified to remain listed.

The stock was up 0.1 percent on Tuesday, compared with a 0.7 percent decline in the Kospi benchmark share price index <.KS11>.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Additional reporting by Hayoung Choi; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.32% 2115.76 Real-time Quote.3.97%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD
01:24aSAMSUNG BIOLOGICS : South Korean court suspends regulator's disciplinary action ..
RE
01/18Samsung Bioepis biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin wins FDA nod
RE
01/12SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS : S. Korean stocks close highest in about 3 weeks
AQ
2018KYUNG NAM PHARM : Samsung too big to kill, Kyung Nam Pharm weak enough to kill?
AQ
2018SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS : Prosecutors raid Samsung BioLogics headquarters
AQ
2018SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS : South Korea launches raid on Samsung firm amid fraud probe
AQ
2018CELLTRION : Regulator inspects Celltrion for book rigging
AQ
2018REPORT : Samsung bio unit raided over 'accounting fraud'
AQ
2018SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS : South Korean prosecutors raid Samsung BioLogics' office in a..
RE
2018SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS : South Korean prosecutors raid Samsung BioLogics' office in a..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 520 B
EBIT 2018 67,4 B
Net income 2018 334 B
Finance 2018 339 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 79,17
P/E ratio 2019 240,87
EV / Sales 2018 50,2x
EV / Sales 2019 36,6x
Capitalization 26 466 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 499 444  KRW
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tae-Han Kim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ho-Yeol Yoon Managing Director & Head-Operations Support
Dong-Joong Kim Director & Head-Management Support
Seok-Woo Jung Outside Director
Byeong-Cheol Yoon Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD23 528
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.27%350 508
PFIZER-2.57%246 674
NOVARTIS5.66%227 840
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.6.16%223 498
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.71%197 291
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.