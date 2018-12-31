A Year to Remember: Looking Back at Samsung C&T's 2018

[Attachment]

Championing Best Practice

[Attachment]

Samsung C&T began 2018 with a landmark move to increase transparency and strengthen the company's sustainability, bringing a diverse range of expertise to its Board of Directors and announcing an increased yearly dividend policy. Following such moves, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index listed Samsung C&T as a 'Sustainable Management' world leader for the second year running, the latest in a string of domestic and foreign acclaim for the Company's economic, social and governance efforts.

Achieving the Best Year Yet

[Attachment]

In July of 2018, Samsung C&T was proud to post its Q2 earnings, which presented a consolidated revenue of KRW 7.928 trillion along with the Company's highest ever operating profit of KRW 378 billion. This achievement is a testament to the Group's competitive efforts going from strength to strength, and the Company expects to concrete and continue this growth into 2019.

Realizing Renewability

[Attachment]

2018 saw the triumphant conclusion of a landmark C&T renewable energy project in collaboration with the Ontario Provincial government, the culmination of ten years of hard work. The project stands as one of C&T's most successful proposal projects, with the company having approached the Ontario government in 2008 with the three-phrase plan which has resulted in 10 power complexes able to supply 400,000 Canadian households with wind and solar-sourced energy.

Expanding Global Business

[Attachment]

A testament to Samsung C&T's reputation as a leader in modern construction practices both at home and abroad, 2018 saw C&T win a swathe of impressive projects all over the globe. Particular highlights from this year include the announcement in March that C&T had been awarded the EPC contract for Indonesia's largest combined cycle power plant; in May, Samsung C&T was chosen for the S$603 million North-South Corridor project in Singapore; and most recently, C&T won a bid to develop the final stages of the WestConnex motorway in Western Sydney, Australia.

Pioneering New Spaces

[Attachment]

Responding sensitively to changing consumer needs and key trends, the Fashion Group expanded into several new arenas this year with its acquisitions and brand development. Beanpole Outdoor became Beanpole Sport in August, and the Group brought renowned US athleisure brand Tory Sport to Korea in a strategic portfolio move. On the lifestyle front, leading lifestyle band GRANIT opened its doors in Seoul thanks to C&T, continuing the Group's transformation of the fashionable Garuso-gil district.

Supporting the Future of K-Fashion

[Attachment]

The Samsung Fashion Group's yearly Fund awards (SFDF for rising stars and sfdf for younger emerging talent) continued to support the very best in K-Fashion on both the domestic and international stages. sfdf winners IISE impressed with their vision to push a brand with true Korean elements globally in August, and in November SFDF winners Rejina Pyo and BLINDNESS continued to push boundaries with their innovative and internationally-minded offerings.

Creating Next-Level Spectacles

[Attachment]

The Resort Group had no shortage of exciting festivals this year, each one more fantastic and creative than the previous. This year's Halloween attraction, Blood City: Zombie Carnival, awed visitors in particular with its outstanding visual offering and commitment to detail across the specially delineated 30,000 square foot 'city of horror'. Even the Park's signature rides received a Halloween makeover, a testament to the Group's commitment to providing truly immersive experiences to visitors.

Leading the Future of Housing

[Attachment]

Having recognized the potential the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) has for the housing space, June saw Samsung C&T launch a smart home system for its luxury apartment brand Raemian. The company further cemented its commitment to finding smart solutions in November when it introduced the Raemian Green Energy Home Lab. Powered by IoT, the open house display provides a smart home solution for tackling air pollution - the largest environmental health problem faced the world over.

Staying Right On-Trend

[Attachment]

In November, 'retro fever' took over Everland in a month-long celebration of the '60s and '70s. The festival came about as a testament to Samsung C&T's sensitivity to leading trends and consumer interests; 2018 saw a particular surge in global interest of all things retro. The company looks to continue to be as reactionary and at the forefront of leading trends in 2019.

Sharing is Caring

[Attachment]

Instead of being content with their social responsibility success stories of previous years, in January 2018 Samsung C&T re-established its vision of achieving sustainable development through CSR, setting loftier targets across the entire business. Accordingly, 2018 saw C&T employees all over the world take part in community volunteer activities and projects, proving that C&T is a company truly guided by the mantra 'Share Together, Happy Together'.