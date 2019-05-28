Samsung C&T : Kids find inspiration in corporate world

Samsung C&T recently opened up its doors to hundreds of middle schoolers. Teenagers from mainly rural areas in South Korea enrolled in this year's Junior C&T Academy - the company's flagship corporate social responsibility program.

The students got to choose one of Samsung C&T's four business groups - Engineering & Construction, Trading & Investment, Fashion, and Resort - and then visit their offices for a close-up glimpse of corporate life.

Experiencing a real business environment

On April 30, it was time for the kids who chose Trading & Investment to head to the group's headquarters in southern Seoul's Jamsil area.

Participants started the day by learning the basics of trading from staff, who explained how the company organizes different interest groups to form a big development project. They also illustrated the point with some games that allowed them to have fun with commodities, like the trading world's version of Monopoly, Blue Marble: Trade.

The highlight of the day was the students' presentation of their monthslong mission to suggest ways to improve their own schools and life for less fortunate students abroad. Identifying problems in Chad and Bangladesh, they came up with solutions to improve stationery supply and even install solar-powered mobile phone battery charging stations. Some studied installing Internet-of-Things medical aide kiosks at the schools to tackle emergency situations in the absence of a designated nurse at school. Some suggested creating a smartphone app as an in-school flea market for peers who are interested in swapping or sharing cosmetics.

[Attachment]

Samsung C&T staff, who joined for the day as mentors, complimented them, inspired ideas, and guided them with tips such as discussing how to source materials required for battery charging stations. 'Sometimes you are amazed by the students' level of talent and dedication,' lecturer Park Yeo-jin said. In June, the students will hold a 'Makers' Festival' at their respective schools and present a refined version of their projects. Mentor C&T employees will visit the schools and congratulate the students on their journey into finding their talents.

As for field trips to other business categories, students got to emulate real Samsung C&T projects with Engineering & Construction students building their own versions of Burj Khalifa before visiting models of future housing. Fashion Group students visited a design studio and learned how to make a concept map, the first step in planning and creating a fashion item. Resort students experienced the lives of a vet, studied T-Express roller coaster technology with a park designer, and discovered things about roses and other plants.

Happiness and pride through community

The main motivation behind Junior C&T Academy is to help students experience life with Samsung C&T so they get to understand the company's business, and hopefully find a job that they are interested in for the future.

Participants get an orientation to find out more about Samsung C&T's business operations before learning key skills for an increasingly digital world like coding and 3D printing. They also get to listen to Samsung C&T employees explain their jobs. Professional trader Talina Gayazova told the students about the value of finding happiness and pride at work - something that happened for her when she 'suddenly realized' she represents a community. It was clear from the students' reactions that they were enlightened. 'The talk with Gayazova opened my eyes. I am glad I got the answers to things that I was curious about,' Jeon Ji-na, a student from Paju Kwangil Middle School, said.

But staff volunteers also clearly found the experience enriching, including Bae Ji-sook, who concluded, 'As much as it is a CSR activity, it is surprisingly motivating to see students' talents shine.'

About Junior C&T Academy Junior C&T Academy is the flagship corporate social responsibility program of Samsung C&T. It was launched in 2017 to help youths find their mission in life by experiencing a wide range of the C&T businesses, from construction to trading, fashion and resort. Junior C&T Academy serves the company's Will of Tomorrow Happiness initiative that seeks to enhance the values of the next generation, local communities and the environment. Junior C&T Academy consists of 30 hours across 15 sessions within the March-July school semester, when middle school students in South Korea enjoy the benefit of special classes to explore beyond their regular curriculum. The program, designed by education experts, goes beyond role playing adult jobs, and gives students chances to search for and develop their talents through field trips, mentoring with employees, planning and semi-execution of a real-life project. After a pilot run in 2017 with two schools, Junior C&T Academy welcomed 600 participants from 15 schools last year, and another 445 from 10 schools in the first semester of this year. 'We will contribute to the nurturing of the next generation of talent needed in the fourth industrialization era by providing better experiences to students,' said Lee Hyun-soo, Seoul National University professor and C&T board member in charge of the CSR committee.

Related