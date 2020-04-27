Samsung Electro Mechanics : 1Q Net Profit Edged Higher

By Kwanwoo Jun



Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.'s first-quarter net profit edged up to beat a market consensus on solid demand for parts used by personal computers, gaming devices and data servers.

Net profit was 133.18 billion won ($108.9 million) compared with KRW133.04 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Tuesday. A FactSet consensus forecast was for a net profit of KRW108.07 billion.

Revenue rose 7.9% to KRW2.224 trillion, while operating profit dropped 32% to KRW164.56 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com