Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.    A009150   KR7009150004

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD.

(A009150)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samsung Electro Mechanics : 1Q Net Profit Edged Higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 08:26pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.'s first-quarter net profit edged up to beat a market consensus on solid demand for parts used by personal computers, gaming devices and data servers.

Net profit was 133.18 billion won ($108.9 million) compared with KRW133.04 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Tuesday. A FactSet consensus forecast was for a net profit of KRW108.07 billion.

Revenue rose 7.9% to KRW2.224 trillion, while operating profit dropped 32% to KRW164.56 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS
08:26pSAMSUNG ELECTRO MECHANICS : 1Q Net Profit Edged Higher
DJ
03/16Samsung Electronics urges shareholders to use electronic voting for AGM amid ..
RE
01/29SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Electro-Mechanics Swung to Loss in 4Q
DJ
2019SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019SAMSUNG ELECTRO MECHANICS : Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning S..
AQ
2019SAMSUNG ELECTRO MECHANICS : Net Profit Jumps on One-Off Gains
DJ
2019Samsung heir keeps tight rein on future businesses
AQ
2019Samsung, Hyundai, LG use YouTube as recruitment tool
AQ
2019Samsung scrambles to deal with growing uncertainties
AQ
2019SAMSUNG ELECTRO MECHANICS : is bringing 5x optical zoom to its phones soon
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 8 187 B
EBIT 2020 715 B
Net income 2020 497 B
Debt 2020 797 B
Yield 2020 0,97%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 1 004x
EV / Sales2021 901x
Capitalization 8 215 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 138 379,31  KRW
Last Close Price 111 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yun-tae Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jae-Kook Song Managing Director & Head-Finance Team
Gang-Heon Heo Director, VP, Head-Research & Development
Tae-Kyun Kwon Independent Director
Hyun-Cha Choe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD.2.30%6 451
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%253 316
INTEL CORPORATION-0.99%250 907
NVIDIA CORPORATION23.07%177 370
BROADCOM INC.-16.20%105 869
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.19%104 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group