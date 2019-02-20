Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.    009150   KR7009150004

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD.

(009150)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electro Mechanics : Blown away by innovation or price? Samsung's foldable phone opens up debate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 10:43pm EST
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd CEO DJ Koh speaks on stage at the companys Unpacked event to present the companys new Galaxy Fold phone in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has wowed the smartphone industry with the first mainstream foldable screen, accompanied by a nearly $2,000 (1,535 pounds) price tag that generated heated debate as to whether it may prove too expensive to revive slumping sales.

The South Korean tech giant unveiled the Galaxy Fold which resembles a conventional smartphone, but which opens like a book to reveal a second display the size of a small tablet at 18.5 cm (7.3 inches). It will go on sale on April 26.

At its launch event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Samsung upped the surprise factor by briefing analysts and journalists on widely anticipated aspects ahead of time, such as 5G versions of its existing top-end Galaxy S phones.

The unveiling of the foldable device came as a shock to many in the auditorium.

"I am blown away," said Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy, adding the phone could help Samsung rejuvenate its mobile business, whose lead is under attack from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

"I believe you can innovate your way out of a mature market," he said, noting that when Apple Inc launched the iPhone in 2007, most industry watchers believed the market had matured for $100 "candy bar" phones without touch screens.

Bob O'Donnell of TECHanalysis Research said the work Samsung had done with Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Microsoft Corp to adapt applications to the new screen was important.

He said though Samsung had teased the folding phone before, "to see it in action, to see the software – I was like, Wow. It's hugely important that the software experience be good."

The phone, which can operate three apps simultaneously and boasts six cameras, also challenges the notion of what a phone can cost, debuting at nearly twice the price of current top-of-the-line models from Apple and Samsung itself.

"Due to price, it's likely to be sold mainly to early adopters. Prices are key to expanding sales," said former Samsung mobile executive Kim Yong-serk, who is now a professor at Sungkyunkwan University in Korea.

"It will help Samsung burnish an image as an innovative company, but it is unlikely to be profitable. I expect Apple to wait say for one year and come up with foldable phones with more features, as they did with the smartwatch," he said.

Brokerage Hana Investment & Securities expects Samsung to sell 2 million foldable phones this year, with the price keeping the volume relatively low, while another brokerage expects shipments to reach 1 million. That would be less than one percent of the 291 million smartphones Samsung sold last year.

Online, social media users were divided over the price, the features, and whether consumers would even need such a phone.

"Innovative? Sure. Needed? Not sure. 6 cameras, 2 screens and 2 batteries at $1980?!?," wrote Twitter user @JackPhan.

Reddit user AmazedCoder took a more positive view.

"The fact that people are only complaining about the price should tell you that a lot of people actually want this, but can't get it. Second gen of this thing is gonna sell like hotcakes."

While most analysts expect Apple to wait until 2020 to match the foldable phone, Samsung has set new price standards in the premium category as it seeks to revive consumer interest in an industry which posted its first-ever sales decline last year.

"$1980 dollar for a #galaxyfold no thanks... watch...now the next iPhone will be $1999," Twitter user @zollotech said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in SAN FRANCISCO, Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL and Ambar Warrick in BENGALURU; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS
10:43pSAMSUNG ELECTRO MECHANICS : Blown away by innovation or price? Samsung's foldabl..
RE
2018SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SAMSUNG ELECTRO MECHANICS : Semiconductor shares face tough road ahead
AQ
2018Samsung to invest $2.4b on capacitor, battery plants in China
AQ
2018Samsung to invest $2.4b on capacitor, battery plants in China
AQ
2018Fears of peak iPhone rattle Asian Apple suppliers
RE
2018Apple's Asia suppliers fall on report iPhone XR production boost canceled
RE
2018TSUNEO MURATA : Japan's Murata expects ceramic parts shortages to last another 2..
RE
2018Samsung to Mold Simpler Setup -- WSJ
DJ
2018Samsung Ownership Overhaul Could Loosen Lee Family's Grip
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 9 081 B
EBIT 2019 1 284 B
Net income 2019 861 B
Debt 2019 947 B
Yield 2019 0,88%
P/E ratio 2019 10,04
P/E ratio 2020 8,79
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 8 461 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 154 808  KRW
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yun-tae Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ho-Ik Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance Team
Sang-Rok Ha Executive Director & Head-Global Technology Center
Min-Koo Han Outside Director
Seung-Jae Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD.7 538
INTEL CORPORATION10.08%231 146
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%192 773
BROADCOM INC10.77%114 712
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.83%101 396
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.86%95 550
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.