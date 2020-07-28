Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMD raises full-year sales forecast on data center strength

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:17pm EDT
Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, gives a keynote address during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas

Advanced Micro Devices Inc raised its full-year revenue outlook on Tuesday, driven by a surge in chip demand from data-center operators and PC makers scrambling to meet coronavirus-induced remote work needs.

Shares of the chipmaker jumped 9% in extended trading after it also forecast current-quarter sales above Wall Street targets. The stock has gained about 50% this year through Tuesday's close as investors cheered its success in next-generation chips, at a time when rival Intel Corp faces delays in building 7-nanometer semiconductor technology.

AMD, which relies on outside foundries to make its chips, has started to take market share from Intel with offerings made on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's 7-nm process technology.

Last year, AMD announced a 7nm "Rome" chip for servers in data centers and disclosed it had landed Google and Twitter Inc as customers.

Intel, by contrast, is expected to release its "Ice Lake" 10nm chip for servers later this year. Analysts view Intel's 10nm technology as comparable to TSMC's 7nm generation, despite the differing naming conventions.

Like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Texas Instruments Inc, AMD has also benefited from a surge in demand from businesses investing to fortify their IT infrastructure to help employees work virtually.

Revenue from AMD's computing and graphics segment, which includes graphic chip sales to data centers, rose 45% to $1.37 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $1.36 billion, according to research firm FactSet.

Sales in the enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment, which also houses chips used in consoles, fell 4% to $565 million, still beating FactSet estimates of $485 million.

AMD now expects 2020 revenue to grow by about 32%, driven by strength in PC, gaming and data center products.

It expects third-quarter revenue at about $2.55 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -1.97% 67.61 Delayed Quote.50.39%
ALPHABET INC. -1.69% 1503.65 Delayed Quote.14.19%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.67% 49.24 Delayed Quote.-17.18%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 5.40% 58600 End-of-day quote.5.02%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -3.92% 35.5 End-of-day quote.-33.77%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.47% 435 End-of-day quote.31.42%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -1.51% 130.13 Delayed Quote.2.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
05:17pAMD raises full-year sales forecast on data center strength
RE
12:14pPandemic Boosts Sales of Lysol, N95 Masks -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
10:17aGlobal tech show CES in Las Vegas to be only online in 2021 due to COVID-19
RE
10:00aGlobal tech show CES in Las Vegas to be only online in 2021 due to COVID-19
RE
07:32aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Makes Smartphone Accessible for Bharat Launches Galaxy M01..
AQ
05:33aHydrogen champion Hyundai races to electric as Tesla takes off
RE
04:05aGold Touches New Record as Global Stocks Edge Higher
DJ
03:11aS. Korean shares close higher on Samsung Electronics rally, robust foreign bu..
RE
02:48aIntel's Top Engineer Quits Amid Tech Revamp -- WSJ
DJ
02:20aGold Touches New High as Global Shares Rally
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 231 490 B 193 B 193 B
Net income 2020 24 716 B 20,6 B 20,6 B
Net cash 2020 97 047 B 80,9 B 80,9 B
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 2,57%
Capitalization 390 562 B 326 B 326 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 687x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 66 974,36 KRW
Last Close Price 58 600,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.02%310 080
APPLE INC.26.16%1 643 753
XIAOMI CORPORATION37.85%45 455
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD44.89%21 484
FITBIT, INC.3.35%1 813
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.34%1 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group