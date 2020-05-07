Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

After surprise apology, Samsung heir pressed to explain family's intentions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:37pm EDT

By Hyunjoo Jin

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee's vow to end dynastic succession at South Korea's biggest conglomerate following three generations of family control sparked skepticism in some quarters and worry in others for the future of the country's corporate champions.

Lee made the surprise announcement on Wednesday saying he would not pass the company founded by his grandfather in 1938 to his children. He also apologised for a bribery scandal involving former president Park Geun-hye and Samsung Group, as well as for the group's union-busting activities.

An internal governance oversight panel headed by a former supreme court judge called for more specific details about how Lee intended to prevent misconduct in the future.

Lee's announcement, however vague, sent shockwaves through South Korea's corporate elite, dominated by a handful of families who run business empires known as "chaebol" that wield huge political and economic power Asia's fourth-largest economy.

"Other conglomerates are nervous," Kwon Tae-shin, vice chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, told Reuters.

The business lobby group said family ownership had served the chaebols well, helping them compete with international rivals like Apple Inc and rapidly grow the economy from the rubble of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Any moves by the Lee family to relinquish control would only fuel calls for other chaebol families to do the same, Kwon added. Chaebols like Hyundai Motor have are on the cusp of undergoing succession to third- or fourth-generation children.

Some governance experts said Lee's apology should be seen in the context of his legal battles, as the 51-year-old awaits a court ruling on a corruption case which could result in a lengthy prison sentence.

They also said his promise to relinquish family control lacked detail.

"It is an empty promise. This is about 20 years time and there is no binding commitment," Park Sang-in, a Seoul National University professor and an expert on corporate governance, said.

Despite Samsung's success as the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker, persistent legal troubles surrounding the Lee family have made them deeply unpopular in South Korea.

Some critics say Lee was trying to divert public attention from the ongoing legal controversy by vowing to be the last in the family line to control the conglomerate, which has 62 affiliates and posted revenue of $267 billion last year.

"If he really wants to sever the family control of the group, he has to announce how he will offload stocks in Samsung's de facto holding company, Samsung C&T, as Bill Gates sold his stake in Microsoft," Kim Woo-chan, a professor of finance at Korea University Business School, said.

Lee did not specifically address his legal troubles, including a troubled merger of two Samsung units which is key to his succession planning and which prosecutors found to be at the centre of the bribery scandal.

Nor did he mention an ongoing probe by prosecutors into an alleged accounting fraud at Samsung's biotech affiliate, Samsung Biologics.

The Supreme Court in August overturned an appeals court ruling on the bribery case, raising the possibility of a tougher sentence than the suspended jail term Lee received in 2018 for seeking favours from former president Park.

Despite turmoil at the top, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the crown jewel of Samsung Group, managed to increase earnings in the first quarter thanks to solid chip sales even as the coronavirus outbreak hit demand for its smartphones.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.03% 303.74 Delayed Quote.2.38%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.64% 92600 End-of-day quote.-0.22%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. -1.39% 567000 End-of-day quote.-0.70%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.81% 48800 End-of-day quote.-0.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
05/07After surprise apology, Samsung heir pressed to explain family's intentions
RE
05/07After surprise apology, Samsung heir pressed to explain family's intentions
RE
05/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Heir Vows to End Dynastic Control of Empire
DJ
05/06SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Heir Vows to End Dynastic Control of Conglomerate
DJ
05/06SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : heir Lee apologises over succession, won't hand control to..
RE
05/06SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : heir Lee apologises over succession, won't hand control to..
RE
05/06SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Lee apologizes over management, union busting
AQ
05/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : IBM, Samsung Tie Up for 5G Trial in Singapore
DJ
05/05LG ELECTRONICS : OLED market to grow by 14%
AQ
05/04Xiaomi to roll out new e-commerce service in India to boost sales during lock..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 228 540 B
EBIT 2020 31 721 B
Net income 2020 24 685 B
Finance 2020 99 517 B
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
EV / Sales2020 1 424x
EV / Sales2021 1 237x
Capitalization 325 557 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 328,95  KRW
Last Close Price 48 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.81%267 314
APPLE INC.1.33%1 303 031
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.58%32 582
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-4.88%18 076
FITBIT, INC.4.26%1 827
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.15%915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group