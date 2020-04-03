Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coronavirus threatens to knock South Korea off 5G leadership perch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 03:05am EDT
TM Roh of Samsung Electronics unveils the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra smartphones during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco

South Korea is struggling to retain its lead in global next-generation 5G telecom services, as the coronavirus pandemic further cools sentiment of consumers whose interest in the technology has waned due to cost and quality concerns.

The Asian nation's telecom operators, led by SK Telecom and KT Corp, launched the world's first 5G services exactly a year ago. And Samsung Electronics, its dominant mobile phone manufacturer, stole a march on equipment makers globally by launching the first 5G phone around the same time.

But after an early growth spurt driven by generous subsidies for 5G smartphones, the hype has almost vanished as customers question the value of pricier handsets and sometimes-spotty 5G services. Now the coronavirus crisis is hitting demand hard.

Sales of Samsung's new 5G-ready Galaxy S20 phones, which were launched at the end of February with prices as high as 1,595,000 won ($1,308.81), are down about 30% in South Korea compared with early sales of its previous model S10 series, an official at a South Korean operator told Reuters.

The weak reception came even though sales of new phones usually surge right after the product launch, the person said.

The 5G slowdown in South Korea shows how the coronavirus could hobble the takeoff of the technology globally. Smartphone makers, including Apple Inc , which is currently scheduled to launch 5G phones in the fall, had been counting on 5G for a sales boost after two years of industry-wide contraction.

Plans for futuristic services such as self-driving cars and fully automated factories and cities could also be affected by 5G delays. Spain, Italy, France and Austria have postponed auctions for 5G spectrum because of the coronavirus.

China's 5G sales, by contrast, are expected to recover in the second quarter, boosting Chinese companies including Huawei [HWT.UL], said Tom Kang, an analyst at research firm Counterpoint.

Xiaomi Corp, which recently unveiled a new flagship 5G smartphone, said it is seeing signs of a sales recovery in China as the country starts to return to normal following the coronavirus lockdown.

Samsung has only a small presence in China and sells most of its premium 5G phones in other markets.

IMPACT ON BOTTOMLINE

South Korean carriers added about 400,000 new 5G customers in February, government data showed, an increase from 290,000 in the preceding month. But analysts saw that as a subdued number given the launch of Samsung's S20. And it was less than half the 880,000 recorded in August.

The 5G market started slowing in November as telecom operators curtailed marketing spending and customer complaints grew about choppy network connections and a lack of differentiated content.

(GRAPHIC: South Korea's monthly 5G subscriber growth -

)

Analysts said operators and handset makers have to rely on fresh subsidies to revive demand, eroding their bottom lines.

Samsung had counted on South Korea to take an early lead in the 5G phone market last year. It was expected to expand 5G phone sales in other major markets like the United States and Europe, ahead of Apple's iPhone launch, but the coronavirus is setting back such plans, analysts say.

U.S. retailers are already offering about 20% discount for online sales of the S20, which was launched in America just a month ago. Samsung's unlocked S20 devices are being sold at $799.99 on Best Buy and Amazon.com Inc, about $200 discounts from its original $999.99 price. Samsung declined to comment for the story. A Samsung Electronics chief executive told shareholders in mid-March 5G smartphone demand was expected to rise this year.

In an effort to boost volume, Samsung plans to launch more affordable 5G smartphones such as the A71 series in Korea in the first half of this year, a telecom source said.

"Consumers are cautious about buying new phones, because of little perceived differences between 4G and 5G phones and price hike from 4G phones, especially with the virus dampening consumer sentiment," said Kim Hoi-jae, an analyst at Daeshin Securities.

"Therefore, handset makers are expected to launch budget 5G phones faster."

South Korea reported on Friday 86 new coronavirus infections that raised the national tally to 10,062. While the daily infections have eased from their peaks, consumers are seen wary of buying handsets.

"In times like this, changing your phone is not just a priority," said a manager at a phone retail store in Seoul

By Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.58% 1918.83 Delayed Quote.3.84%
APPLE INC. 1.67% 244.93 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
KT CORPORATION 0.76% 19850 End-of-day quote.-0.75%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.21% 47750 End-of-day quote.-0.52%
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD 0.57% 177000 End-of-day quote.-0.84%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 3.78% 10.44 End-of-day quote.1.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
03:05aCoronavirus threatens to knock South Korea off 5G leadership perch
RE
04/02SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : shuts U.S. factory after two coronavirus cases
RE
04/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : ECG feature delayed in Rollout of Galaxy Watch Active 2
AQ
03/31Coronavirus paralyses South Korea's March factory activity - PMI
RE
03/31Huawei warns China will strike back against new U.S. restrictions
RE
03/31SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : China's Huawei warns more US pressure may spur retaliation
AQ
03/30Samsung Display to end all LCD production by end 2020
RE
03/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says chip factory worker tests positive for virus, output ..
RE
03/30China's factory activity seen recovering in March, but still in contraction a..
RE
03/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 243 295 B
EBIT 2020 36 096 B
Net income 2020 27 898 B
Finance 2020 98 224 B
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
EV / Sales2020 1 281x
EV / Sales2021 1 147x
Capitalization 311 808 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 66 935,90  KRW
Last Close Price 46 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.52%261 612
APPLE INC.-16.59%1 112 641
XIAOMI CORPORATION1.16%32 377
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-3.27%16 110
FITBIT, INC.0.76%1 767
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.58%859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group