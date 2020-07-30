Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 07/29
59000 KRW   +0.68%
07:48aEXCLUSIVE : Portugal telcos won't use Huawei for 5G networks though no government ban
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Portugal telcos won't use Huawei for 5G networks though no government ban

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 07:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France in Boulogne-Billancourt

NOS, Altice and Vodafone, which dominate Portugal's market, said they will not use Huawei's technology in their 5G core networks despite the government not banning the Chinese giant from the critical infrastructure.

A NOS spokeswoman said the company "will not have Huawei equipment in its core network" and will choose the "best partners" for each of the network's components.

A Vodafone Portugal spokeswoman said the company will not use it, either.

Altice Portugal CEO Alexandre Fonseca said the same in March. The company said this remained their position.

Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos confirmed to Reuters that he "heard Huawei would be left out" but added: "It has nothing to do with the options or impositions of the Portuguese government, which in this matter is absolutely aligned with the European orientation."

"We have no 'a priori' issues with any manufacturer," Nuno Santos said, revealing that a group created by the Portuguese government to assess risks and cybersecurity issues relating to 5G had completed its work and not drawn any conclusions directed against any particular supplier.

Huawei did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Ingrid Melander and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE N.V. -4.23% 3.67 Delayed Quote.-33.30%
ERICSSON AB -1.04% 100 Delayed Quote.23.96%
NOKIA OYJ -2.37% 3.5875 Delayed Quote.11.56%
NOS, SGPS, S.A. -2.71% 3.798 Delayed Quote.-18.63%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.68% 59000 End-of-day quote.5.73%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -2.94% 119.4718 Delayed Quote.-16.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
07:48aEXCLUSIVE : Portugal telcos won't use Huawei for 5G networks though no governmen..
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:14aGoogle's $2.1 billion Fitbit deal faces EU antitrust probe - sources
RE
04:08aHuawei world's top phone maker, despite U.S. woes
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:59aSamsung expects smartphone demand to drive second half earnings
RE
02:48aDemand for Memory Chips Lifts Samsung Net -- WSJ
DJ
02:33aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Japan unhappy after WTO panel set up to rule on curbs of e..
RE
02:26aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Japan unhappy after WTO panel set up to rule on curbs of e..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 734 B 185 B 185 B
Net income 2020 24 830 B 20,8 B 20,8 B
Net cash 2020 97 047 B 81,1 B 81,1 B
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 393 526 B 330 B 329 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 782x
EV / Sales 2021 1 504x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 66 974,36 KRW
Last Close Price 59 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.73%329 946
APPLE INC.27.03%1 647 741
XIAOMI CORPORATION38.22%46 269
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD59.37%23 666
FITBIT, INC.1.37%1 778
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.85%1 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group