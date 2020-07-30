Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 07/29
59000 KRW   +0.68%
12:05aHuawei Takes Samsung's Crown as Top Smartphone Seller, Canalys Data Show
DJ
07/29SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : posts 7.33 pct net profit growth in Q2
AQ
07/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huawei Takes Samsung's Crown as Top Smartphone Seller, Canalys Data Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:05am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Huawei Technologies Co. became the world's top smartphone seller for the first time ever in the second quarter, shipping more handsets than any other rival, data from market researcher Canalys shows.

That marks the first quarter in nine years that a vendor other than Samsung Electronics Co. or Apple Inc. has been No. 1 in the global smartphone market.

The Chinese telecom giant shipped 55.8 million devices in the April-to-June quarter, down 5% from a year earlier.

Samsung took second place after the South Korean company's shipments fell 30% to 53.7 million handsets as core markets such as Brazil and India were hit hard by the pandemic.

Huawei's success was largely due to China's economy starting to recover from the coronavirus before those of other countries.

"If it wasn't for Covid-19, it wouldn't have happened," Canalys analyst Ben Stanton said of the result.

Huawei captured its highest-ever share of the Chinese market in the past quarter with 46% of the total sales volume, according to industry research firm Counterpoint Research.

However, Huawei's global dominance may be short-lived.

"Strength in China alone will not be enough to sustain Huawei at the top once the global economy starts to recover," Canalys analyst Mo Jia said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.92% 380.16 Delayed Quote.27.03%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.04% 6.0885 Delayed Quote.34.05%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.68% 59000 End-of-day quote.5.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
12:05aHuawei Takes Samsung's Crown as Top Smartphone Seller, Canalys Data Show
DJ
07/29SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : posts 7.33 pct net profit growth in Q2
AQ
07/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/29SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Japan expresses regret over WTO panel on trade dispute wit..
RE
07/29S.Korean shares hit near 2-yr high on Fed stimulus hopes
RE
07/29Samsung Posts Second-Quarter Net Profit of $4.67 Billion
DJ
07/29SAMSUNG ELEC : Server Demand To Weaken In The Second Half Vs First Half
RE
07/29Huawei overtakes Samsung as world's top handset seller in second quarter - Ca..
RE
07/29HUAWEI OVERTAKES SAMSUNG AS WORLD'S : Canalys
RE
07/29SAMSUNG ELEC : Its smartphone shipment declined in q2 from the previous quarter,..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 231 490 B 194 B 194 B
Net income 2020 24 716 B 20,8 B 20,8 B
Net cash 2020 97 047 B 81,5 B 81,5 B
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 393 526 B 330 B 331 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 700x
EV / Sales 2021 1 506x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 66 974,36 KRW
Last Close Price 59 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.73%325 849
APPLE INC.27.03%1 616 750
XIAOMI CORPORATION38.22%46 144
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD59.37%21 517
FITBIT, INC.1.37%1 810
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.85%1 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group