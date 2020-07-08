Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
News Summary 
News Summary

Infineon fine cut by 7%, EU court faults antitrust regulators' ruling

07/08/2020 | 06:12am EDT
Infineon Technologies annual shareholder meeting in Munich

By Foo Yun Chee

Europe's second top court on Wednesday cut Infineon Technologies' cartel fine by 7% to 76.87 million euros ($86.7 million), saying that the German chipmaker had fewer anti-competitive contacts with other cartel members than EU antitrust regulators had said.

The European Commission had in 2014 imposed a total fine of 138 million euros on Infineon, Philips and Samsung Electronics for taking part in a cartel between 2003 and 2005. Infineon's penalty at 82.78 million euro ($93.3 million was the biggest.

Japanese chipmaker Renesas escaped a fine because it alerted the cartel to the EU competition enforcer.

The Luxembourg-based General Court faulted the Commission over its work.

"The Commission took insufficient account of the limited number of the anti-competitive contacts which Infineon had with its competitors and also found that company had a contact without succeeding in proving its existence," judges said.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in 2018 told the General Court to review the case again after Infineon appealed the lower tribunal's 2016 ruling, rejecting its challenge against the EU antitrust fine.

The judgment can be appealed to the CJEU on points of law. The case is T-758/14 RENV Infineon.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

($1 = 0.8871 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -0.99% 21.06 Delayed Quote.4.63%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 0.25% 42.885 Delayed Quote.0.22%
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION 2.02% 607 End-of-day quote.-19.07%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.91% 53400 End-of-day quote.-4.30%
Financials
Sales 2020 232 094 B 194 B 194 B
Net income 2020 24 752 B 20,7 B 20,7 B
Net cash 2020 97 425 B 81,4 B 81,4 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 357 956 B 300 B 299 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 542x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 66 641,03 KRW
Last Close Price 53 400,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.30%299 750
APPLE INC.26.92%1 615 363
XIAOMI CORPORATION37.11%45 876
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD55.78%23 094
FITBIT, INC.-5.48%1 658
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.42%991
