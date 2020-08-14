Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 10:57pm EDT
Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York

(This August 13 story corrects to show that 2019 and 2020 H1 results are based on different accounting standards in paragraph 3, changes percentage change to profit figure in paragraph 1)

By Joyce Lee

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, saw 49.7 billion won ($41.9 million) in half-year profits as its online concert and merchandise sales more than offset event cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Big Hit received preliminary approval for its planned initial public offering (IPO), with a listing expected later this year. Some analysts have forecast the IPO could value the company at 4 trillion won ($3.4 billion) or more.

Big Hit on Thursday posted 49.7 billion won in operating profit on 294 billion won in revenue in the first half of 2020. This compares to about 39.1 billion won operating profit and 201 billion won in revenue during the first half of 2019, based on a different accounting standard.

"Big Hit responded well in the face of an unexpected global crisis," global business CEO Lenzo Yoon said in an online presentation.

BTS, a seven-member boy band with a message of self-confidence, became the first group since the Beatles to score three No. 1 albums in a year on the Billboard 200 charts in 2019.

Although BTS' planned tour of more than 20 concerts in the United States, Europe and Asia was cancelled, some 756,000 people globally paid to watch BTS' online concert in June simultaneously, an audience size equal to about 15 stadium concerts, Yoon said.

About 746,000 merchandise items for the online concert were sold within a week on its Weverse dedicated app.

Big Hit also sells secondary content including artist-based characters, illustrated books of lyrics, textbooks, games and licensing including BTS edition of Samsung Electronics smartphones and Starbucks products, which company officials said had helped it prosper despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Hit acquired two K-Pop labels and established a third as a joint venture since last year, chairman and CEO Bang Si-hyuk said, addressing market concerns that Big Hit needs to diversify its revenue streams beyond BTS.

Signings include boyband Seventeen, which sold 1.45 million albums last year.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast and William Mallard)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.19% 58000 End-of-day quote.3.94%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.82% 78.37 Delayed Quote.-10.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : S.Korea’s Moon says always ready to talk with Japan over h..
RE
08/14K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO
RE
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - Galaxy Note20 Untold Stories
AQ
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is Now Available, Providing Co..
AQ
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chinese firms hit by new import hurdles in India - sources
RE
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : HARMAN Launches AccuAlertMe - An Enterprise Platform to En..
AQ
08/13T-Mobile Expands Popular 'Test Drive' to Businesses - Launches No-Risk Networ..
AQ
08/12S.Korea stocks track Wall Street rally on U.S. data
RE
08/11S.Korea shares track Wall Street lower, snap seven-day rally on U.S. stimulus..
RE
08/11U.S. appeals court reverses antitrust ruling against Qualcomm
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 232 123 B 196 B 196 B
Net income 2020 24 333 B 20,5 B 20,5 B
Net cash 2020 96 701 B 81,5 B 81,5 B
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 387 885 B 327 B 327 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 671x
EV / Sales 2021 1 487x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 70 797,44 KRW
Last Close Price 58 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.94%331 135
APPLE INC.53.94%1 932 758
XIAOMI CORPORATION42.30%47 241
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD47.46%21 720
FITBIT, INC.-3.50%1 710
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.90%1 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group