SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Samsung Display to end all LCD production by end 2020

03/30/2020 | 11:54pm EDT
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

South Korean panel maker Samsung Display has decided to end all of its production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels in South Korea and China by the end of this year, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Samsung Display, a unit of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said in October that it suspended one of its two LCD production lines at home amid falling demand for LCD panels and a supply glut.

"We will supply ordered LCDs to our customers by the end of this year without any issues," the company said in a statement.

In October, the Apple Inc supplier said it will invest 13.1 trillion won (8.70 billion pounds) in facilities and research to upgrade a production line, as it contends with oversupply amid weak global demand for smartphones and TVs.

The investment for the next five years will be focused on converting one of its South Korean LCD lines into a facility to mass produce more advanced "quantum dot" screens.

The company runs two LCD production lines at factories in South Korea and two LCD-only factories in China.

Samsung has not yet decided on the future operation of its factories in China, said the spokeswoman.

Samsung Display's cross-town rival LG Display Co Ltd said earlier this year that it will halt domestic production of LCD TV panels by the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.85% 254.81 Delayed Quote.-13.23%
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. 9.39% 10250 End-of-day quote.6.66%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 10.47% 46950 End-of-day quote.7.07%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 245 560 B
EBIT 2020 36 811 B
Net income 2020 28 249 B
Finance 2020 97 419 B
Yield 2020 3,16%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 7,97x
EV / Sales2020 1 298x
EV / Sales2021 1 166x
Capitalization 318 940 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.07%264 086
APPLE INC.-15.63%1 083 981
XIAOMI CORPORATION1.83%31 632
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD14.12%16 722
FITBIT, INC.-1.67%1 714
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.85%839
