SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
Samsung Electronics : Announces Earnings Guidance for 1Q 2020

04/06/2020 | 08:18pm EDT

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Consolidated Sales: Approximately 55 trillion Korean won
  • Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 6.4 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

  • Sales: 54 ~ 56 trillion Korean won
  • Operating Profit: 6.3 ~ 6.5 trillion Korean won

2019 4Q and 2019 1Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows

(in trillion won)

2019.4Q

2019.1Q

Sales

59.88

52.39

Operating profit

7.16

6.23

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 00:17:07 UTC
