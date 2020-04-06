Samsung Electronics : Announces Earnings Guidance for 1Q 2020

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2020.
Consolidated Sales: Approximately 55 trillion Korean won
Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 6.4 trillion Korean won
The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.
Sales: 54 ~ 56 trillion Korean won
Operating Profit: 6.3 ~ 6.5 trillion Korean won
※ 2019 4Q and 2019 1Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows
(in trillion won)
2019.4Q
2019.1Q
Sales
59.88
52.39
Operating profit
7.16
6.23
