Samsung Electronics : Announces Earnings Guidance for 1Q 2020

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2020.

Consolidated Sales: Approximately 55 trillion Korean won

Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 6.4 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

Sales: 54 ~ 56 trillion Korean won

Operating Profit: 6.3 ~ 6.5 trillion Korean won

※ 2019 4Q and 2019 1Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows