SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
Samsung Electronics : Apple Music Time-synced Lyrics Launches on Samsung Smart TVs Starting Today

07/07/2020

Samsung Electronics announced that Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs will now feature and display millions of real-time synced lyrics that animate along with the music beginning today. Available on 2018 to 2020 Samsung Smart TV models, Apple Music time-synced lyrics make it easier and more fun than ever for users to sing or rap their hearts out to their favorite songs - or to discover the words of the latest hits.

Earlier this year, Samsung was the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Now, that experience is enhanced and expanded as the time-synced lyrics function of Apple Music is introduced on Samsung Smart TVs.

Bring Every Verse to Life

As the anchor of the home entertainment experience, Samsung Smart TVs are designed to deliver stunning visuals combined with crisp sound quality. With time-synced lyrics on Apple Music, each song is brought to life through a unique, colorful, and dynamic background that is generated from the album art.

Effortlessly Navigate Favorite Songs

Time-synced lyrics on Apple Music is seamless and intuitive on Samsung Smart TVs. Users can easily scroll through a song by flipping through the lyrics, jump to a certain verse, skip straight to the chorus or see where they are at in the song whenever they want.

What if a user has a single lyric stuck in their head but can't quite figure out what song it's from? With Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs, they can search for the lyric, find the song, and learn the rest of the words simply by hitting play.

Whether singing along to a hot new song for the first time, or revisiting a classic throwback, using time-synced lyrics on Apple Music will help make sure users are not missing a beat - or a line.

'Me & You Together Song' written by Adam Hann, George Daniel, Matthew Healy, and Ross MacDonald

How to Access Apple Music's Time-Synced Lyrics on Samsung Smart TVs

Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store, sign into an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV. Samsung Smart TV owners can try Apple Music free for 3 months with an individual, family, or student subscription.1

As soon as a user begins playing a song with time-synced lyrics available, each verse will automatically appear on screen along with the music so users can follow along as they listen.

For more information on Samsung's Smart TVs, please visit www.samsung.com/tvs/.

About Apple Music
Apple loves music. With iPod and iTunes, Apple revolutionized the music experience by putting a thousand songs in your pocket. Today, Apple Music takes this to the ultimate with over 60 million songs, thousands of playlists, and daily selections from the world's best music experts including Beats 1 Radio, a global live stream. Since 2015, Apple Music has welcomed tens of millions of subscribers in 167 countries. Streaming seamlessly to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod and CarPlay, Apple Music is the most complete music experience on the planet.

1No commitment. Plan automatically renews after trial until canceled.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 13:28:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 229 229 B 192 B 192 B
Net income 2020 24 660 B 20,6 B 20,6 B
Net cash 2020 101 291 B 84,7 B 84,7 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 2,73%
Capitalization 357 956 B 300 B 299 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 561x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.43%308 522
APPLE INC.27.31%1 620 391
XIAOMI CORPORATION38.96%46 496
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD55.57%23 053
FITBIT, INC.-2.59%1 709
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.22%1 007
