Samsung Electronics : Apple Music Time-synced Lyrics Launches on Samsung Smart TVs Starting Today

Samsung Electronics announced that Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs will now feature and display millions of real-time synced lyrics that animate along with the music beginning today. Available on 2018 to 2020 Samsung Smart TV models, Apple Music time-synced lyrics make it easier and more fun than ever for users to sing or rap their hearts out to their favorite songs - or to discover the words of the latest hits.

Earlier this year, Samsung was the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Now, that experience is enhanced and expanded as the time-synced lyrics function of Apple Music is introduced on Samsung Smart TVs.

Bring Every Verse to Life

As the anchor of the home entertainment experience, Samsung Smart TVs are designed to deliver stunning visuals combined with crisp sound quality. With time-synced lyrics on Apple Music, each song is brought to life through a unique, colorful, and dynamic background that is generated from the album art.

Effortlessly Navigate Favorite Songs

Time-synced lyrics on Apple Music is seamless and intuitive on Samsung Smart TVs. Users can easily scroll through a song by flipping through the lyrics, jump to a certain verse, skip straight to the chorus or see where they are at in the song whenever they want.

What if a user has a single lyric stuck in their head but can't quite figure out what song it's from? With Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs, they can search for the lyric, find the song, and learn the rest of the words simply by hitting play.

Whether singing along to a hot new song for the first time, or revisiting a classic throwback, using time-synced lyrics on Apple Music will help make sure users are not missing a beat - or a line.

'Me & You Together Song' written by Adam Hann, George Daniel, Matthew Healy, and Ross MacDonald

How to Access Apple Music's Time-Synced Lyrics on Samsung Smart TVs

Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store, sign into an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV. Samsung Smart TV owners can try Apple Music free for 3 months with an individual, family, or student subscription.1

As soon as a user begins playing a song with time-synced lyrics available, each verse will automatically appear on screen along with the music so users can follow along as they listen.

1No commitment. Plan automatically renews after trial until canceled.