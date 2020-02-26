Samsung Electronics : Charitable Contribution

Log in
02/26/2020 | 03:24am EST
Regulatory Story
Charitable Contribution
Released 08:18 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1835E
Samsung Electronics Co. Ld
26 February 2020

Charitable Contribution

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KS005930, KS005935, SMSN, SMSD) ('SEC') on February 26, 2020 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the following contribution for emergency relief related to COVID-19.

Contribution to Korea Disaster Relief Association

- On February 27, 2020, SEC will contribute KRW 23 billion to support relief efforts for individuals and

communities affected by COVID-19.

- SEC's contributions will be used to provide emergency relief goods and financial aid for living expenses in regions

affected by COVID-19.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Charitable Contribution - RNS

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 08:23:06 UTC
