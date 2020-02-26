Samsung Electronics : Charitable Contribution

Charitable Contribution

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KS005930, KS005935, SMSN, SMSD) ('SEC') on February 26, 2020 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the following contribution for emergency relief related to COVID-19.

Contribution to Korea Disaster Relief Association

- On February 27, 2020, SEC will contribute KRW 23 billion to support relief efforts for individuals and

communities affected by COVID-19.

- SEC's contributions will be used to provide emergency relief goods and financial aid for living expenses in regions

affected by COVID-19.