Samsung Electronics : IBM, Samsung Tie Up for 5G Trial in Singapore

By Nai Lun Tan



IBM will partner with Samsung Electronics and Singapore-based telco M1 to launch a 5G trial in Singapore, the companies said Wednesday.

The partnership, which will also include Singapore's media development agency, will focus on developing and testing 5G-enabled tools for manufacturing. The trial will focus on areas including automated visual inspection using artificial intelligence, the companies said in a joint press release.

The trial will begin in the second quarter at an IBM facility in Singapore.

IBM Singapore Managing Director Martin Chee said the collaboration "will seed Singapore's 5G capabilities and strengthen its position as a leading industrial innovation hub," while helping businesses respond to a rapidly changing market and 5G adoption in the country.

Write to Nai Lun Tan at nailun.tan@wsj.com