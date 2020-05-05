Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : IBM, Samsung Tie Up for 5G Trial in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 11:57pm EDT

By Nai Lun Tan

IBM will partner with Samsung Electronics and Singapore-based telco M1 to launch a 5G trial in Singapore, the companies said Wednesday.

The partnership, which will also include Singapore's media development agency, will focus on developing and testing 5G-enabled tools for manufacturing. The trial will focus on areas including automated visual inspection using artificial intelligence, the companies said in a joint press release.

The trial will begin in the second quarter at an IBM facility in Singapore.

IBM Singapore Managing Director Martin Chee said the collaboration "will seed Singapore's 5G capabilities and strengthen its position as a leading industrial innovation hub," while helping businesses respond to a rapidly changing market and 5G adoption in the country.

Write to Nai Lun Tan at nailun.tan@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 0.74% 122.58 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.20% 50000 End-of-day quote.0.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
05/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : IBM, Samsung Tie Up for 5G Trial in Singapore
DJ
05/05LG ELECTRONICS : OLED market to grow by 14%
AQ
05/04Xiaomi to roll out new e-commerce service in India to boost sales during lock..
RE
05/04Pandemic slams global factories, activity sinks to new lows
RE
04/30SK HYNIX : South Korea's exports suffer worst slump in 11 years as pandemic shat..
RE
04/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : fears fall in profit as pandemic hits sales
AQ
04/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Global smartphone output to plunge by record 16.5% in June..
RE
04/29Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as 5G demand mitigates virus impact
RE
04/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of earnings reports
04/29Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 229 691 B
EBIT 2020 31 357 B
Net income 2020 24 176 B
Finance 2020 98 925 B
Yield 2020 2,94%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,84x
EV / Sales2020 1 450x
EV / Sales2021 1 271x
Capitalization 333 256 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 460,53  KRW
Last Close Price 50 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.20%272 491
APPLE INC.-1.56%1 252 926
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.78%31 650
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD6.77%16 987
FITBIT, INC.4.41%1 806
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.82%977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group