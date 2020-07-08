Log in
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
Samsung Electronics : Introduces New Premium Soundbar Line-up

07/08/2020

The CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree HW-Q950T soundbar is packed with
the ultimate in-home audio innovation

Samsung Electronics has rounded out its full 2020 Q-series soundbar line-up with the release of two new premium models including HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T.

The HW-Q950T delivers the audio quality of 9.1.4-channel, the maximum number of channels for currently available home-theater systems in a single soundbar. The model packs in extra-powerful sound with two wireless rear up-firing speakers and also adds left and right wide channel speakers to the previous 7.1.4-channel system, allowing the audio output to express the motion on the screen in a more realistic way with greater immersion.

Both the HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T support Dolby Atmos® - which transports listeners with immersive, moving audio that flows all around you, along with DTS:X from DTS for multi-dimensional audio technology. They also include eARC support to produce full, rich and high-quality surround sound like Dolby TrueHD.

Consumers can further enhance the immersive experience by connecting the soundbars to Samsung's 2020 QLED TVs. Q-symphony activates and plays surround sound from both the TV and soundbar, creating incredible audio synergy with compatible TVs.

Improvements have also been made to the product design, on the top of the advancements in overall functionality. Compared to 2019 soundbar models, Samsung reduced the height of both of models to 69.5mm from 83mm to fit perfectly with the TV. The soundbars are also wrapped in Kvadrat textile, adding premium elegance while maximizing sound penetration.

'In collaboration with Audio Lab in the US, we have been able to develop multi-dimensional surround sound that can be more accessible at home, which was previously only possible with a separate home-theater system,' said Seong Cho, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Product Marketing of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. 'In addition to improving sound quality, we also focused on fine-tuning the soundbar's design aesthetic by using eco-friendly textiles, made by Danish premium brand Kvadrat.'

The two new models also feature SmartThings App and Alexa voice service, allowing users to command their favorite music streaming services, like Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, and iHeart Radio.1

Music lovers can also now enjoy their favorite music with a simple tap. The Tap Sound feature allows the music from your smartphone to be sent directly to the soundbar.

All Samsung soundbars are tuned at the Samsung Audio Lab in Valencia, California.

For more information, please visit www.samsung.com.

1Services may vary by country.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 05:33:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
