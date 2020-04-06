Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Profit Forecast Indicates Limited Coronavirus Impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 08:30pm EDT

By Elizabeth Koh

Samsung Electronics Co. provided some hope that the business slowdown spurred by the new coronavirus pandemic might only moderately dent one of the world's largest technology companies, delivering a profit forecast above analysts' expectations Tuesday.

The South Korean giant's projected 2.7% rise in first-quarter operating profits provides one of the first corporate indicators of how large an impact the coronavirus will have both on the global technology market and the broader economy. The global shift to remote working lifted demand for Samsung-made memory chips that power data centers and cloud computing, analysts say.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone and memory-chip maker, acts as an industry bellwether because it is intricately knitted into the global marketplace as both manufacturer and supplier. The company reports full results later this month.

On Tuesday, Samsung estimated an operating profit of 6.4 trillion South Korean won ($5.2 billion), compared with 6.23 trillion won at the same time last year. The South Korean electronics giant also said it expects to report 55 trillion won in revenue compared with 52.39 trillion won for the prior year's quarter.

Analysts had forecast about 6.2 trillion won in operating profit and 55.6 trillion won in revenue, according to estimates gathered by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's expected dip in smartphone sales was padded somewhat by an expected resurgence in memory-chip demand, which had been expected to rally after a slump throughout 2019.

Write to Elizabeth Koh at Elizabeth.Koh@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
09:07pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Profit Forecast Indicates Limited Coronavirus Impact -- Up..
DJ
09:00pAPPLE : Samsung Electronics beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blo..
RE
08:59pAPPLE : Samsung Elec beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from ..
RE
08:30pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Profit Forecast Indicates Limited Coronavirus Impact
DJ
08:23pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Forecasts Q1 Operating Profit of KRW 6.4 Trillion
DJ
08:18pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 1Q 2020
PU
08:05aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Introduce 'Eco-Packaging' for Its Lifestyle TV Lineup
AQ
12:53aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Contentos Announces Partnership with Theta Network
AQ
04/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Introduce ‘Eco-Packaging' for Its Lifestyle TV Li..
PU
04/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Solid chip sales unlikely to cushion Samsung's virus-hit f..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 243 166 B
EBIT 2020 35 973 B
Net income 2020 27 692 B
Finance 2020 95 489 B
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 7,89x
EV / Sales2020 1 288x
EV / Sales2021 1 153x
Capitalization 313 331 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 66 756,41  KRW
Last Close Price 47 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.84%261 612
APPLE INC.-17.79%1 112 641
XIAOMI CORPORATION-1.35%32 377
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-1.84%16 110
FITBIT, INC.-2.59%1 767
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.40%859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group