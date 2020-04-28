Samsung Electronics : Reports Slight Decline in Profit, Warns Coronavirus Slump Will Continue -- Update

By Elizabeth Koh

Samsung Electronics Co. reported Wednesday a slight decline in its first-quarter net profit despite increased computing demand for its memory chips, warning that the coronavirus pandemic's impact could further threaten the company's earnings the rest of the year.

The South Korean technology giant said its first-quarter net profit dipped to 4.88 trillion South Korean won ($3.99 billion), compared with 5.04 trillion won the prior year. Revenue rose about 5.6% to 55.33 trillion won from 52.39 trillion won during the same period a year ago.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone and memory-chip maker, had forecast a limited hit to its first-quarter earnings. The company benefited from a bump in chip sales as people worked from home during the pandemic, causing internet use to spike and its semiconductor operating sales to rise 22% over the prior year's quarter. Online traffic flows through data centers and servers that rely heavily on semiconductors.

But other parts of the company have languished as supply chains dried up and consumer demand plummeted. Operating sales for the company's mobile division dipped 4% compared with the prior year, despite Samsung's launching in February a new lineup of handsets that typically deliver an earnings boost.

At the start of the year, Samsung's leaders had sketched out a dramatically different game plan: aggressively advertising their latest foray into the high-end smartphone market with a foldable offering and 5G-enabled devices, and banking on a projected rally in its semiconductor operations.

Samsung warned Wednesday of more declines in the coming quarter, with demand for its smartphones, appliances and displays plummeting further as stores remain closed and consumers unlikely to spend in the economic downturn.

Though some countries may have started to flatten the curve of the virus, it is unclear how long it will take for any recovery to be reflected in the company's profits, said Jong-min Lee, the vice president of Samsung's mobile unit. "There will be some time needed for the real economy to actually recover... It's difficult for us to see how much of a decrease in demand we'll see in the second quarter."

He added the company is still preparing for the release of its new foldable phone and Galaxy Note later this year as scheduled, though he disclosed few other details.

How Samsung will fare the rest of this year is likely to come down to its chips business, which in recent years has been more profitable than the smartphone unit. About half of Samsung's operating profits last year came from components alone.

Samsung's success will depend on how well it can insulate itself in the long run from the global economic downturn, as well as how quickly it can spring back from supply-chain hiccups in its many factories across the globe.

Unlike other competitors, Samsung's manufacturing operations are more diversified. That will make their Covid-19 playbook different from rivals like Apple Inc., whose smartphone manufacturing runs heavily through China. The Cupertino, Calif., company pushed back its production timeline on its iPhones by about a month because of depressed handset demand and manufacturing disruptions, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Chip makers like Samsung do have to contend with feast-or-famine cycles in an industry particularly sensitive to supply and demand. Analysts at the end of last year had expected a resurgence in the market after chip sales suffered in 2019.

Samsung said though it expects the memory market to accelerate in the mid-to-long term because of demand from cloud services, uncertainties around the pandemic could shrink overall demand for its semiconductor products.

With the pandemic likely to stretch into the summer and possibly worsen in the fall, chip makers are bracing for another round of disappointing results should the data-center-driven demand fizzle. Other companies--including competitors SK Hynix Inc. and Intel Corp.--said last week they intend to recalibrate their operations to capitalize on the increased server demand in the short term.

