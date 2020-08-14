SEOUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon
Jae-in said on Saturday, the 75th anniversary of Japan's
surrender in World War Two, that his government was always ready
to talk with Tokyo about disputes over history that continue to
divide the two neighbours.
Moon was speaking at an anniversary celebration marking the
Korean peninsula's liberation from Japan's 1910-1945
colonisation.
In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged never
to repeat the tragedy of war.
The two countries are at loggerheads over a 2018 decision by
South Korea's Supreme Court that ordered a Japanese steelmaker
to pay compensation for forced labour during World War Two.
Nippon Steel Corp was ordered to pay 100 million
won ($84,000) each to four South Koreans as compensation.
"We have been holding discussions with the Japanese
government on an amicable solution that the victims can agree
on," said Moon. "The door for negotiation is still wide open."
Japan argues the ruling violates international law because
all claims for compensation arising from Japan's colonisation
were settled under their 1965 diplomatic treaty.
Seoul says the ruling must be respected as a decision by an
independent judiciary.
In a move widely seen as retaliation for the ruling, Japan
last year said it would stop preferential treatment for
shipments to South Korea of some key high-tech materials whose
production it dominates and which are used by firms such as
Samsung Electronics Co.
Talks to resolve the export curbs have stalled and South
Korea is proceeding with a complaint to the World Trade
Organization.
Moon also said inter-Korean cooperation will serve as the
best security policy for both the South and North Korea to be
"free from dependence on nuclear and military power."
"The more solid the cooperation between the two Koreas, the
stronger the security of each of the South and the North will
be," said Moon. "This will serve as an impetus that will lead to
prosperity in cooperation with the international community."
($1 = 1,186.9400 won)
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
William Mallard)