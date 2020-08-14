Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samsung Electronics : S.Koreas Moon says always ready to talk with Japan over history disputes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 11:02pm EDT

SEOUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Saturday, the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, that his government was always ready to talk with Tokyo about disputes over history that continue to divide the two neighbours.

Moon was speaking at an anniversary celebration marking the Korean peninsula's liberation from Japan's 1910-1945 colonisation.

In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged never to repeat the tragedy of war.

The two countries are at loggerheads over a 2018 decision by South Korea's Supreme Court that ordered a Japanese steelmaker to pay compensation for forced labour during World War Two.

Nippon Steel Corp was ordered to pay 100 million won ($84,000) each to four South Koreans as compensation.

"We have been holding discussions with the Japanese government on an amicable solution that the victims can agree on," said Moon. "The door for negotiation is still wide open."

Japan argues the ruling violates international law because all claims for compensation arising from Japan's colonisation were settled under their 1965 diplomatic treaty.

Seoul says the ruling must be respected as a decision by an independent judiciary.

In a move widely seen as retaliation for the ruling, Japan last year said it would stop preferential treatment for shipments to South Korea of some key high-tech materials whose production it dominates and which are used by firms such as Samsung Electronics Co.

Talks to resolve the export curbs have stalled and South Korea is proceeding with a complaint to the World Trade Organization.

Moon also said inter-Korean cooperation will serve as the best security policy for both the South and North Korea to be "free from dependence on nuclear and military power."

"The more solid the cooperation between the two Koreas, the stronger the security of each of the South and the North will be," said Moon. "This will serve as an impetus that will lead to prosperity in cooperation with the international community." ($1 = 1,186.9400 won) (Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and William Mallard)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -0.15% 1028.5 End-of-day quote.-37.82%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.19% 58000 End-of-day quote.3.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : S.Korea’s Moon says always ready to talk with Japan over h..
RE
08/14K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO
RE
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - Galaxy Note20 Untold Stories
AQ
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is Now Available, Providing Co..
AQ
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chinese firms hit by new import hurdles in India - sources
RE
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : HARMAN Launches AccuAlertMe - An Enterprise Platform to En..
AQ
08/13T-Mobile Expands Popular 'Test Drive' to Businesses - Launches No-Risk Networ..
AQ
08/12S.Korea stocks track Wall Street rally on U.S. data
RE
08/11S.Korea shares track Wall Street lower, snap seven-day rally on U.S. stimulus..
RE
08/11U.S. appeals court reverses antitrust ruling against Qualcomm
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 232 123 B 196 B 196 B
Net income 2020 24 333 B 20,5 B 20,5 B
Net cash 2020 96 701 B 81,5 B 81,5 B
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 387 885 B 327 B 327 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 671x
EV / Sales 2021 1 487x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 70 797,44 KRW
Last Close Price 58 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.94%331 135
APPLE INC.53.94%1 932 758
XIAOMI CORPORATION42.30%47 241
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD47.46%21 720
FITBIT, INC.-3.50%1 710
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.90%1 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group