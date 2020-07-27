Samsung Electronics : S.Korean stocks gain on stimulus hopes; Sino-U.S. tensions persist

Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

07/27/2020 | 03:14am EDT

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* KRW gains against USD

* S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday, with Samsung Electronics leading gains, on hopes of a coronavirus relief package in the United States, although tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 17.42 points, or 0.79%, at 2,217.86.

** Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday they agreed in principle with Senate Republicans on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package — the party's opening offer in negotiations with Democrats.

** Tensions between the world's two biggest economies escalated following the closures of consulates in Houston and Chengdu.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics gained as much as 2.8%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 155.5 billion won ($130.00 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,196.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% higher than its previous close at 1,201.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,196.1 per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.9.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.78%.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 917.94 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 557.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 112.21, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.78% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 0.804%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.306%. ($1 = 1,196.1300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
