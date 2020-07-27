Samsung Electronics : Shares Jump on Release of Teaser for New Devices

By Kwanwoo Jun



Samsung Electronics Co. shares rose over 5% Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled a teaser video clip of new Galaxy devices due out early next month.

Shares of the stock-index heavyweight rose 5.2% to KRW58,500 around midday in Seoul, leading gains at the benchmark Kospi.

The 30-second official teaser trailer showed the silhouettes of presumably five new Samsung Galaxy devices.

Samsung Electronics had earlier said it planned to hold the virtual "Galaxy Unpacked" event on August 5.

Analysts expect the company to reveal the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, a new Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Note 20 at the event.

The Kospi was up 1.7%, extending early gains on Samsung Electronics' strong rally.

