Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : South Korean Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Samsung's Lee Jae-Yong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

By Elizabeth Koh

Samsung's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, avoided a second stint in jail when a Seoul district court judge rejected South Korean prosecutors' request to arrest the business tycoon for committing financial fraud in a 2015 intra-conglomerate merger.

Wearing a face mask and a purple tie, Mr. Lee, the grandson of Samsung's founder, walked into a Seoul district court for a Monday morning hearing that lasted several hours. Prosecutors had sought arrest warrants late last week for Mr. Lee and two former Samsung executives. The court issued its ruling early Tuesday local time.

Mr. Lee, 51, isn't yet in the clear. Prosecutors, who have investigated more than 100 Samsung officials, can still return with additional evidence and seek another arrest warrant. Three top executives, including a vice president, have already been given jail sentences for hiding or destroying evidence in the probe.

Mr. Lee's legal saga -- now entailing two different, though related, cases -- flows from a controversial merger between two Samsung affiliates five years ago. The latest arrest-warrant decision centers on alleged accounting fraud tied to the deal. He also faces a retrial for his prior conviction of bribing South Korea's former president and her friend, in return for government help approving the deal.

Both of those cases are expected to drag into next year, according to South Korean legal experts. It extends a time of intense legal scrutiny of Mr. Lee and his conglomerate at a time of business distress as Samsung navigates the Covid-19 pandemic global economy.

Samsung has denied both the scope of the bribery charges and any wrongdoing with the merger or Samsung Biologics' accounting. In a statement, it also rejected any claims that Mr. Lee had directed or ordered any illegal activity.

Write to Elizabeth Koh at Elizabeth.Koh@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
03:26pSouth Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir
RE
02:51pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korean Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Samsung's Lee..
DJ
01:19pSouth Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir
RE
10:11aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - Editorial, Designing A Sustainable Future
AQ
10:11aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - Make Handwashing a Habit with 's 'Hand Wash' App for Gal..
AQ
07:04aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : leader appears in court, waits to hear if he'll be jailed ..
RE
03:46aSouth Korean shares gain as upbeat U.S. jobs report fuels rebound hopes
RE
06/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : heir appears in court for arrest warrant hearing
RE
06/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces its Third Galaxy A-Series Device for 2020; Launc..
AQ
06/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Top iPhone Repair Company in California Offers Custom Phon..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 227 768 B 190 B 190 B
Net income 2020 24 386 B 20,4 B 20,4 B
Net cash 2020 99 650 B 83,3 B 83,3 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 367 075 B 307 B 307 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 611x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 179,49 KRW
Last Close Price 54 900,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.61%307 826
APPLE INC.12.89%1 436 832
XIAOMI CORPORATION20.78%40 338
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD17.52%17 251
FITBIT, INC.-5.02%1 666
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.01%977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group