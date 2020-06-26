Samsung Electronics : South Korean Panel Recommends Suspending Probe Into Samsung Leader

By Elizabeth Koh

A panel of civilian experts dealt a blow to South Korean prosecutors investigating Samsung Electronics Co. de facto leader Lee Jae-yong Friday by recommending they suspend an investigation into allegations of financial fraud tied to a 2015 merger.

After meeting for several hours at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office in Seoul, the panel of outside experts called for not proceeding with an indictment in the case against Mr. Lee, 51, who is officially Samsung's vice-chairman but has led the group since his father's heart attack in 2014. Though the recommendation is not legally binding, prosecutors have previously followed the panel's decisions when it has been convened for cases.

It is the second legal boost for the Samsung scion in a month: Prosecutors unsuccessfully attempted to secure an arrest warrant in a Seoul court in early June in connection with the same probe into the 2015 merger that strengthened his control over the business conglomerate.

The panel's recommendation gives Mr. Lee and Samsung's legal team leverage against prosecutors who have been probing the conglomerate's financial dealings for more than 19 months. Investigators have brought in hundreds of Samsung officials for questioning, made dozens of search-and-seizure requests and sent some high-level executives to prison.

Mr. Lee's lawyers, who have denied the charges against him, said they respected the panel's decision. Prosecutors didn't immediately say whether they will proceed with the case.

Analysts say Mr. Lee remains vulnerable to the widening legal fallout that clouds his ascension to the helm of one of the world's largest corporate empires. The businessman could still go back to prison in the event of a retrial and conviction on related bribery charges for which he was convicted nearly three years ago.