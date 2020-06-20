Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06/19
52900 KRW   +1.15%
02:48aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Starts Selling Its Cheaper 5G Phone
DJ
06/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/19Communications Services Down On Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Starts Selling Its Cheaper 5G Phone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Elizabeth Koh

The world's largest smartphone maker is trying to jump-start lackluster sales of 5G handsets in the U.S., addressing the sticker shock that might have kept customers at bay.

Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy A71, when it goes on sale Friday, represents the company's latest effort to boost flagging smartphone sales as Americans are feeling economic strain from the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing recession. The A71 will be the cheapest 5G-enabled phone in the U.S., retailing at $599.99, or about half the price of the flagship Galaxy S 5G line, which made its debut a few months ago.

Even before the pandemic, consumers were wary about the value of 5G, given limited coverage and fewer device options compared with what is available for older networks. With those receiving unemployment benefits in the U.S. at historically high levels and many people still tethered to Wi-Fi while sheltering at home, consumers see fewer reasons to switch over to 5G -- and pay for the privilege.

"What we're seeing from the economic situation and pandemic is that the 5G race to the bottom is accelerating, in terms of cost," said Wayne Lam, a freelance industry analyst. "We were expecting 5G to remain premium for a little longer, but with the market conditions and the carriers' requirements and the consumer needs, it's definitely coming down in cost a lot faster than with previous technology."

At the beginning of the year, 5G was still exclusively a feature for premium phones, limited to flagship offerings and commanding four-figure price tags. Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra offers four cameras, including a telephoto lens at the bottom with a folded zoom and prism at a cost of $1,400. China's Huawei Technologies Co., another leading equipment maker, similarly paired 5G capability with a Leica Camera AG-brand triple camera, a long-lasting battery and a roughly $1,240 price tag on its Mate 20X, sold abroad.

Samsung bet a particularly large amount on 5G, pushing to have the first devices on the market and then pouring money into a marketing campaign to excite potential customers.

Apple Inc., Samsung's largest rival in the U.S., is expected to unveil its first 5G iPhone this year. The company has already rolled out a cheaper version of its iPhone to attract price-sensitive shoppers.

Analysts had projected a rapid rise in 5G adoption in 2020. Then the pandemic struck, closing many retail outlets and forcing most Americans to work from home, dealing a blow to overall smartphone sales. Device shipments fell by nearly 20% last quarter compared with the prior year, according to Strategy Analytics, an industry research firm.

Samsung's phone shipments during that period plunged to 58.3 million devices, down more than 18% from a year earlier. It shipped only around 3.3 million 5G devices in the U.S., despite the splashy launch of the Galaxy S20 in February, according to Strategy Analytics.

In the U.S., 5G coverage remains spotty, and the nation's major wireless carriers have taken different paths to providing the connectivity. That has muddied the sales pitch to consumers trying to understand why they should open their wallets for 5G devices, especially absent a "killer app" that takes advantage of the new technology's vaunted speed advantage.

Even so, Samsung isn't giving up on trying to wow customers with features even on the discounted 5G handset. The A71 has four rear cameras and a 6.7-inch display, but it uses less-powerful chips and is housed in plastic rather than metal and glass to lower costs.

Carriers, too, are eager to boost weak sales and recoup some of the money they have invested in building these new networks, said Ken Hyers, a director at Strategy Analytics. "Operators are investing billions in rolling out 5G networks," he said. "If they don't get traffic on them, it's like building a superhighway and no one is driving on it."

Retail stores have started to reopen slowly since the height of the pandemic shutdowns -- at one point more than half of the major carriers' stores were closed. But restoring sales to their previous pace will be hard with activity at retail outlets still not fully restored, said Jeffrey Moore, who runs Wave7 Research, a telecom-industry research firm.

Analysts said they still expect 5G adoption to pick up, though likely toward the end of the year and after Apple's 5G-enabled phone launch.

-- For more WSJ Technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Write to Elizabeth Koh at Elizabeth.Koh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.57% 349.72 Delayed Quote.19.09%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.15% 52900 End-of-day quote.-5.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
02:48aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Starts Selling Its Cheaper 5G Phone
DJ
06/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/19Communications Services Down On Growth Fears -- Communications Services Round..
DJ
06/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/19Samsung denies reports of move of China display output to Vietnam
RE
06/19SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : denies reports of move of China display output to Vietnam
RE
06/19MISSING BABY : Defendant lied on exhibit as prosecution closes case
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 228 321 B 188 B 188 B
Net income 2020 24 286 B 20,0 B 20,0 B
Net cash 2020 98 016 B 80,9 B 80,9 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 354 477 B 293 B 292 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 552x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 769,23 KRW
Last Close Price 52 900,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.20%293 390
APPLE INC.19.09%1 524 516
XIAOMI CORPORATION19.67%39 295
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD25.59%17 237
FITBIT, INC.-2.89%1 650
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-18.51%966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group