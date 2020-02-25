Log in
Samsung Electronics : Unveils the First Onyx Cinema LED Screen in Australia

02/25/2020 | 07:23pm EST

Samsung Electronics unveiled its Onyx screen in Australia at HOYTS Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, Sydney, the first-ever in Australia. The new installment features Samsung's latest 14-meter Onyx Cinema LED screen. Another 10-meter Onyx screen will also be installed at HOYTS Highpoint in Melbourne, Australia, by March 2020.

'As the cinema landscape continues to evolve globally, theaters are looking for new ways to enhance the movie-going experience,' said Hyeseung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. 'With Onyx, we are aiming to provide our entertainment partners and their customers a visual experience unlike any other. We are excited to partner with HOYTS to help showcase what we can offer in terms of theatrical picture quality and provide viewers with an experience that will bring them back to the cinema again and again.'

HOYTS is a leader in the entertainment industry with more than 50 cinema locations across Australia and New Zealand. The newly renovated HOYTS Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, Sydney, will act as HOYTS' flagship cinema location, hosting major Australian blockbuster premieres and red-carpet events.

'We are always looking for new ways to stay ahead of the game and provide our guests with something unexpected,' said Damian Keogh, CEO and President of the HOYTS Group. 'That is why we are leading the way and incorporating Australia's first Onyx Cinema LED screens into our cinemas. These screens are a total game-changer, providing a movie and entertainment experience unlike anything our guests have seen before.'

Samsung's Onyx Cinema LED screens deliver unbelievable picture quality, incredible performance and reliability. The extraordinary display installed at HOYTS combines 4K resolution, HDR picture quality and peak brightness level of 146fL - nearly 10 times greater than what is possible with the standard projector technologies.

Samsung's Onyx LED screens are installed in several major cities across the world, through partnerships with Pacific Theaters in Los Angeles, USA, Capital Cinema in Beijing, China and Arena Cinemas' Sihlcity theatre in Zurich, Switzerland.

For more information about Samsung Onyx, visit: https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/led-signage/onyx.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:22:09 UTC
