Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : leader appears in court, waits to hear if he'll be jailed again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:59am EDT
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

By Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang

Samsung Group's leader, Jay Y. Lee, appeared before a South Korean court on Monday, awaiting a ruling on whether new allegations including accounting fraud and stock manipulation will send him back to jail after more than two years of freedom.

Prosecutors last week asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against Lee, culminating a probe into a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates that they said helped facilitate Lee's plan to assume greater control of the group.

The risk of more jail time for Lee who has led the group since his father's heart attack in 2014, has cast a pall over the conglomerate and its crown jewel, Samsung Electronics Co, whose annual revenue alone is equivalent to 12% of South Korea's gross domestic product.

Lee, 51, wearing a face mask and a dark suit, appeared at the Seoul court for a hearing that began at 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT). The Samsung Electronics vice chairman did not answer questions from reporters.

After the hearing, he is expected to head to a detention centre to await the decision on whether he will be arrested, expected on Monday or early Tuesday.

The court can then order Lee be detained for 20 days while prosecutors proceed with investigations. After that charges must be filed and he be put on trial. During a trial, Lee can then be detained for up to six months.

Investors, however, don't expect disruptions in the day-to-day running of Samsung which has a deep backbench of professional managers, noting the group has coped without him before.

Lee was jailed for about one year until Feb. 2018 for his role in a bribery scandal, accused of giving horses to the daughter of a confidante of former President Park Geun-hye to win government support for the merger of the two affiliates.

"It is unlikely that Samsung will be in trouble even with Lee's absence. But the case rekindles governance concerns at South Korean conglomerates," said Park Jung-hoon, fund manager at HDC Asset Management.

"Investors are fed up with these controversies."

Samsung Electronics' stock has moved little since the arrest warrant request on Thursday.

CONTENTIOUS MERGER

The new allegations contend Lee was involved in illegal transactions and stock manipulation that furthered the 2015 merger of the affiliates, Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. Prosecutors also allege he had a role in inflating the value of Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, which counted Cheil Industries as a major shareholder.

The merger was seen as key to Lee increasing control of the sprawling group but critics say it rode roughshod over the interests of minority investors.

Samsung on Friday denied the allegation of stock-manipulation against Lee, saying it was "beyond common sense" to claim Lee was involved in the decision-making.

In a further statement over the weekend, the group said the lengthy probe is weighing on management, which is in "crisis" at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-China trade disputes are adding to uncertainty.

The company declined to make Lee available for comment.

In South Korea, economic power is highly concentrated in several chaebol or conglomerates, many of which have run into controversy over succession problems.

Prior to his father's heart attack and subsequent hospitalisation, Jay Y. Lee and his sisters held little of Samsung Electronics and they have since sought to assert more control over the group through the two affiliates.

While Lee has served time for the bribery scandal, South Korea's Supreme Court has since overturned a lower court decision to suspend his sentence. It is unclear when there will be a new court ruling over whether he will have to serve further jail time for that conviction.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. 2.31% 665000 End-of-day quote.53.58%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.65% 55500 End-of-day quote.-0.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
02:59aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : leader appears in court, waits to hear if he'll be jailed ..
RE
06/07South Korean shares edge higher as upbeat U.S. jobs data boosts recovery hope..
RE
06/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : heir appears in court for arrest warrant hearing
RE
06/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces its Third Galaxy A-Series Device for 2020; Launc..
AQ
06/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Top iPhone Repair Company in California Offers Custom Phon..
AQ
06/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - Discover a Whole New World of Detail with the Galaxy A51..
AQ
06/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung chief
AQ
06/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: LVMH buyer’s remorse, Amazon faces lawsuit
06/04SOUTH KOREA'S CORONAVIRUS FORMULA : Heavy on Stimulus, Light on Lockdowns
DJ
06/04South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir Lee in succession probe
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 227 768 B 189 B 189 B
Net income 2020 24 386 B 20,2 B 20,2 B
Net cash 2020 99 650 B 82,7 B 82,7 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 2,71%
Capitalization 370 616 B 308 B 308 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 627x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 179,49 KRW
Last Close Price 55 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.54%307 826
APPLE INC.12.89%1 436 832
XIAOMI CORPORATION20.78%40 338
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD17.52%17 251
FITBIT, INC.-5.02%1 666
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.01%977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group