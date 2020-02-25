Log in
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : says UK website error exposed data of 150 customers

02/25/2020 | 09:56pm EST
A file photo shows employees walking in the main office building of Samsung Electronics in Seoul

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday a "technical error" on its U.K. website temporarily exposed the personal data of about 150 users.

The South Korean manufacturer said it stopped all users logging into the site after it became aware of the error, which it said has since been resolved and only affected the U.K.

Samsung did not say for how long the data was exposed.

The error exposed information including names, telephone numbers, postal and email addresses and previous orders, Samsung said in a statement to Reuters. It did not expose credit card details, the company said.

"We will be contacting those affected by the issue with further details," Samsung said in the statement.

In October, Samsung issued an apology after a user reported issues with fingerprint recognition on its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

