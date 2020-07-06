Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
Samsung Electronics : says second-quarter profit likely rose 23% on solid chip demand

07/06/2020
FILE PHOTO: People wears masks in front a Samsung Store at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday second-quarter operating profit likely rose 23% as solid chip sales to data centres bulking up in a work-from-home economy during the pandemic offset weak demand for smartphones and TVs.

The South Korean tech giant said operating profit was likely 8.1 trillion won ($6.80 billion) in the quarter ended June, far above the 6.4 trillion won analyst forecast by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue likely fell 7% to 52 trillion won from a year earlier, the company said.

The firm is expected to release detailed earnings later this month.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Financials
Sales 2020 228 721 B 192 B 192 B
Net income 2020 24 452 B 20,5 B 20,5 B
Net cash 2020 101 178 B 84,9 B 84,9 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 2,73%
Capitalization 367 795 B 309 B 309 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 608x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 871,79 KRW
Last Close Price 55 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.43%298 936
APPLE INC.23.99%1 578 175
XIAOMI CORPORATION38.96%44 262
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD55.57%20 812
FITBIT, INC.-4.26%1 679
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.22%1 009
