Samsung Electronics : starts building $220 million R&D centre in Vietnam

HANOI (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics has started building a $220 million (£171 million) research and development centre in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Monday.

Construction of the centre in Hanoi will be completed by the end of 2022, the government said in a news release, adding that it will employ between 2,200 and 3,000 people.

Samsung is the largest single foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments totalling $17 billion, according to the statement.

