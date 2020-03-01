Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : starts building $220 million R&D centre in Vietnam

03/01/2020
An employee holds a smartphone as she is on the way to work at the Samsung factory in Thai Nguyen province, north of Hanoi

South Korea's Samsung Electronics has started building a $220 million (£171 million) research and development centre in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Monday.

HANOI (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics has started building a $220 million (£171 million) research and development centre in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Monday.

Construction of the centre in Hanoi will be completed by the end of 2022, the government said in a news release, adding that it will employ between 2,200 and 3,000 people.

Samsung is the largest single foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments totalling $17 billion, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

