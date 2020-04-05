Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : to Introduce ‘Eco-Packaging' for Its Lifestyle TV Lineup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 10:41pm EDT

Samsung makes another significant step toward sustainability,
with eco-friendly recyclable cardboard packaging

Samsung Electronics today announced it will introduce a new eco-friendly packaging across its Lifestyle TV product portfolio in efforts to reduce the environmental footprint.

Samsung's new 'eco-packaging' made from eco-friendly corrugated cardboard will be applied to The Serif, The Frame and The Sero, allowing customers easier recycling as well as upcycling of the cardboard boxes for creative reuse.

Samsung has applied a dot matrix design on each side of its eco-friendly corrugated cardboard boxes, allowing customers to cut the boxes more easily and assemble them into various other uses, such as small end tables or houses for pets.

Included within the packaging is a manual to guide customers on how to make household items out of the cardboard boxes, which can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the box.

Owners of The Serif who tend to put shelves and furniture around the TV can build cat houses, magazine racks and even shelves from the cardboard boxes to store household items and electronic devices, including the remote control.

Earlier this year, Samsung had already won CES 2020 Innovation Awards for its eco-packaging concept for promoting the efficient use of resources.

As part of the rollout of the new eco-packaging, Samsung and Dezeen, a British lifestyle magazine, will hold a global design competition starting April 6th, where the two companies will award the most unique and practical designs and will apply the designs into its eco-packaging manual.

'Consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand that shares similar fundamentals and values as they do, and with our eco-packaging, we believe that we can provide our customers with a new experience that considers the environment as an important way to express themselves,' said Kangwook Chun, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Strategy Team of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

For more information on the design competition, please visit Dezeen's website at www.dezeen.com and Samsung TV Instagram(@samsungtv).

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 02:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
04/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Introduce ‘Eco-Packaging' for Its Lifestyle TV Li..
PU
04/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Solid chip sales unlikely to cushion Samsung's virus-hit f..
RE
04/03Coronavirus threatens to knock South Korea off 5G leadership perch
RE
04/02SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : shuts U.S. factory after two coronavirus cases
RE
04/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : ECG feature delayed in Rollout of Galaxy Watch Active 2
AQ
03/31Coronavirus paralyses South Korea's March factory activity - PMI
RE
03/31Huawei warns China will strike back against new U.S. restrictions
RE
03/31SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : China's Huawei warns more US pressure may spur retaliation
AQ
03/30Samsung Display to end all LCD production by end 2020
RE
03/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says chip factory worker tests positive for virus, output ..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 243 295 B
EBIT 2020 36 096 B
Net income 2020 27 898 B
Finance 2020 98 224 B
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
EV / Sales2020 1 281x
EV / Sales2021 1 147x
Capitalization 311 808 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 66 935,90  KRW
Last Close Price 46 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.52%261 612
APPLE INC.-17.79%1 112 641
XIAOMI CORPORATION1.16%32 377
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.00%16 110
FITBIT, INC.-2.59%1 767
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.58%859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group