Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samsung Electronics : to halt production at its last computer factory in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 04:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

Samsung Electronics Co will halt operations of its last computer factory in China, the South Korean tech giant said on Saturday, the latest manufacturer to shift production from the world's second-biggest economy.

Companies are rethinking their production and supply chains amid rising Chinese labour costs, a U.S.-China trade war and the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around half the 1,700 employees on contract at Samsung Electronics Suzhou Computer will be affected, excluding those involved in research and development, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing a notice to Samsung staff.

The factory shipped $4.3 billion worth of goods out of China in 2012, a figure that had sunk to $1 billion by 2018, the Hong Kong newspaper said.

A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment on the factory's revenue and shipments, or details regarding employees.

"China remains an important market for Samsung and we will continue to provide superior products and services for Chinese consumers," the company said in a statement.

Samsung shut its last smartphone factory in China last year. Its remaining facilities include two semiconductor manufacturing sites in Suzhou and Xi'an.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
04:50aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to halt production at its last computer factory in China
RE
02:51aApple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's local smartphone scheme
RE
07/31India's move to restrict TV imports reinforces Modi's make locally drive - in..
RE
07/31SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Launches Galaxy M31s India's leading 64MP Intelli-Cam with..
AQ
07/31Apple's Software, Device Sales Surge -- WSJ
DJ
07/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Only Apple sees growth in second-quarter as global smartph..
RE
07/30Apple Sales Surge as Pandemic Drives Software and Device Purchases -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
07/30Amazon Gains Strength as Coronavirus Boosts Shopping, Cloud Services
DJ
07/30Apple Sales Surge as Pandemic Drives Software and Device Purchases -- 3rd Upd..
DJ
07/30Tech Up Ahead Of Silicon Valley Giants' Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 231 329 B 194 B 194 B
Net income 2020 24 229 B 20,3 B 20,3 B
Net cash 2020 100 876 B 84,5 B 84,5 B
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 386 383 B 324 B 324 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 670x
EV / Sales 2021 1 484x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 69 156,41 KRW
Last Close Price 57 900,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.76%323 905
APPLE INC.31.03%1 667 679
XIAOMI CORPORATION37.48%45 835
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD64.38%24 085
FITBIT, INC.-0.46%1 727
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.07%1 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group