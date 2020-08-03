Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
08/03
56800 KRW   -1.90%
Samsung denies interest in Arm Holdings stake

08/03/2020 | 10:52pm EDT
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday denied a media report that it is considering buying a small stake in SoftBank Group Corp's chip company Arm Holdings.

The Korea Times newspaper reported Samsung's interest in buying a minority stake of between 3% and 5% in the British chip designer as a way to reduce its royalty payment, citing an anonymous industry official.

Samsung said the report was "groundless".

Arm, the British chip technology firm, licenses its chip designs and technology to companies like Qualcomm Inc, Apple Inc and Samsung, which in turn use that technology in their chips for smartphones and other devices.

SoftBank is currently negotiating terms with U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp after receiving an approach about takeover interest last month, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Sunday.

The Japanese conglomerate, which acquired Arm for $32 billion in 2016, is exploring options including a full or partial sale or a public offering of the British chip designer, the Wall Street Journal reported in July.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.52% 435.75 Delayed Quote.44.74%
NIKKEI 225 2.24% 22195.38 Real-time Quote.-8.23%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 3.73% 440.41 Delayed Quote.87.17%
QUALCOMM, INC. 3.77% 109.59 Delayed Quote.24.21%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.90% 56800 End-of-day quote.1.79%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 5.11% 6932 End-of-day quote.45.75%
Financials
Sales 2020 231 459 B 194 B 194 B
Net income 2020 24 349 B 20,4 B 20,4 B
Net cash 2020 100 574 B 84,4 B 84,4 B
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 379 446 B 318 B 318 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 639x
EV / Sales 2021 1 459x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 70 182,05 KRW
Last Close Price 56 800,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.79%323 905
APPLE INC.44.74%1 817 315
XIAOMI CORPORATION39.33%46 021
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD65.96%24 503
FITBIT, INC.-0.46%1 746
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.18%1 129
Categories
