Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 03/16
48900 KRW   -2.10%
09:22pSamsung expects chip demand growth despite coronavirus turmoil
RE
03/16White House Postpones April 1 5G Summit
DJ
03/16SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Launches High-Performance Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
AQ
Samsung expects chip demand growth despite coronavirus turmoil

03/17/2020 | 09:22pm EDT
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expected higher demand and limited supply for computer chips even though the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S.-China trade war were damaging major markets in Europe and the United States.

Samsung Electronics Chief Executive Kim Ki-nam made the comments at the South Korean tech giant's annual shareholders' meeting, which attracted only 289 people amid the coronavirus outbreak, sharply down from about 1,000 last year.

South Korea is battling Asia?s largest outbreak outside China and the virus is spreading fast through other markets like the United States and Europe, the new epicentre of the pandemic which has thrown global supply chains into chaos.

Shareholders were scanned with thermal cameras and checked with thermometers as they arrived as part of measures to ensure the meeting could go ahead safely.

Samsung Electronics also adopted electronic voting for the meeting to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 249 439 B
EBIT 2020 38 161 B
Net income 2020 29 140 B
Finance 2020 97 465 B
Yield 2020 3,23%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 7,68x
EV / Sales2020 1 262x
EV / Sales2021 1 138x
Capitalization 314 998 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 69 602,56  KRW
Last Close Price 47 300,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 73,4%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.40%265 207
APPLE INC.-17.52%1 059 785
XIAOMI CORPORATION-5.56%31 520
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.05%19 340
FITBIT, INC.-5.33%1 650
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.47%863
