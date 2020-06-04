Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir Lee in succession probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 05:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, Jay Y. Lee, speaks during a news conference at a company's office building in Seoul

South Korean prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee, they said on Thursday, in the investigation of a 2015 merger and alleged accounting fraud in a suspected bid to aid his succession plans.

The move spells fresh trouble for Lee, who, if arrested, stands to return to jail just a little over two years after being released from detention in February 2018.

Lee already faces trial on a charge of bribery aimed at winning support to succeed ailing group patriarch Lee Kun-hee, and which involved former President Park Geun-hye. He spent a year in detention until the bribery case was suspended in 2018.

Prosecutors said they sought Lee's arrest on suspicions of stock price manipulation and audit rule violations, among other offences. The Seoul Central District Court will review the prosecution's request on June 8, it said in a statement.

In a statement, Lee's lawyers expressed "deep regret" at the prosecution's decision, adding that he had fully cooperated with the investigation while Samsung was going through management crises.

Shares of Samsung Electronics were up 0.4%, outperforming a rise of 0.2% in the benchmark KOSPI <.KS11>.

Prosecutors have been investigating suspected accounting fraud at drug company Samsung Biologics after the Korean financial watchdog complained the firm's value had been inflated by 4.5 trillion won ($3.7 billion) in 2015.

The prosecutors contend the violation helped boost the value of its major owner, Cheil Industries, which counted Lee as its top shareholder, and merged with Samsung C&T, a de facto holding firm, Yonhap news agency said.

Attorneys for Lee requested an outside review to weigh the validity of the indictment and prosecutors are following the necessary procedures, they said in a statement.

Last month, the prosecutors questioned Lee, 51, over the latest investigation. He also apologised for the controversies around his succession planning and vowed to guarantee labour rights at Samsung.

In a statement, Samsung said seven of its affiliates, including Samsung Electronics, had set up a labour-management relations group, aiming to improve policy.

Lee's year in detention followed separate charges that he bribed Park to win government support for the 2015 merger that helped tighten his control of South Korea's top conglomerate.

($1=1,217.3800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.03% 2150.47 Real-time Quote.-2.18%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. -0.48% 626000 End-of-day quote.44.57%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 6.03% 54500 End-of-day quote.-2.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
05:09aSouth Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir Lee in succession probe
RE
04:49aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korean court to review prosecution's arrest warrant ..
RE
01:28aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : S. Korean prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung Grou..
AQ
06/03NEC : UK in 5G talks with suppliers from Japan, South Korea - source
RE
06/03Global smartphone shipments to fall 12% this year on virus woes - IDC
RE
06/03SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : DO NOT use this wallpaper on your Android phones
AQ
06/03SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Launches Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 - Two New M Series Smartph..
AQ
06/02Qatar Petroleum's $19 billion LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuil..
RE
06/02Qatar Petroleum's $19 billion LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuil..
RE
06/02South Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs after talks sta..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 227 674 B 187 B 187 B
Net income 2020 24 421 B 20,0 B 20,0 B
Net cash 2020 99 650 B 81,8 B 81,8 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 363 371 B 299 B 298 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 596x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 076,92 KRW
Last Close Price 54 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.33%298 979
APPLE INC.10.72%1 409 179
XIAOMI CORPORATION18.37%39 532
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD15.32%16 852
FITBIT, INC.-4.72%1 671
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-18.21%956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group