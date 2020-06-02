Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs after talks stall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An industrial port is pictured in Tokyo

By Hyunjoo Jin

South Korea said on Tuesday it would recommence proceedings against Japan at the World Trade Organization over export controls on some high-tech materials, adding that talks to resolve the dispute had so far failed to make progress.

Seoul plans, however, to continue dialogue with Tokyo which it accuses of not showing sufficient commitment to resolving problems, while proceeding with the WTO complaint.

"Our government has reached the conclusion that it is difficult to see this situation progressing through normal dialogue, which had been the condition for us suspending procedures to settle this through the WTO," South Korea's deputy minister for trade & investment, Na Seung-sik, told reporters.

"Through the WTO complaint, we will prove the illegality and unfairness of Japan's export controls and raise international awareness," he added.

Bilateral relations deteriorated after South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018 ordered two Japanese companies to compensate wartime workers in a ruling that Tokyo said violated international law. Japan says the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty.

Following the ruling, the Japanese government said in July last year it would stop preferential treatment for shipments to South Korea of three materials whose production it dominates and which are used by firms such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Curbs on two of the materials - hydrogen fluoride, used as an etching gas in the chipmaking process and fluorinated polyimides, used in smartphone displays - remain in place and exporters need to gain permission for each shipment, which takes around 90 days.

A Japan trade ministry official said Tokyo will decide on its next course of action after seeing details of South Korea's announcement.

Although the curbs have led to a sense of crisis within Korea Inc about its dependence on some Japanese goods, South Korea has not seen major disruptions to imports of those materials due to the efforts of South Korean firms, Na said without elaborating.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
03:26aQatar Petroleum's $19 billion LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuil..
RE
03:06aSouth Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs after talks sta..
RE
03:03aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export cu..
RE
06/01Gartner Says Global Smartphone Sales Declined 20% in First Quarter of 2020 Du..
AQ
06/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - What's Cooking, Bite into some home-made Dhokla
AQ
06/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Exclusive Stores Get 'Suraksha' Certified in India to Ensu..
AQ
06/01Qatar Petroleum signs $19 billion shipbuilding agreements with Korean compani..
RE
06/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Target, Walmart, Sanofi
06/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to add new memory chip line in South Korea as COVID-19 boo..
RE
05/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Realme reveals newest X3 with periscope zoom and 120Hz scr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 227 674 B 186 B 186 B
Net income 2020 24 464 B 20,0 B 20,0 B
Net cash 2020 99 650 B 81,3 B 81,3 B
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 341 819 B 279 B 279 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 501x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 076,92 KRW
Last Close Price 51 200,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.24%279 122
APPLE INC.9.60%1 378 058
XIAOMI CORPORATION12.62%37 230
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD11.35%15 401
FITBIT, INC.-2.28%1 693
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-18.21%942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group