Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 01:24pm EDT
Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives for a court hearing to review a detention warrant request against him at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul

A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, the court spokesperson said in a statement.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against Lee, culminating their probe into the controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates that they said facilitated Lee taking greater control over the group.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
01:24pSouth Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee
RE
10:11aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - Editorial, Designing A Sustainable Future
AQ
10:11aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - Make Handwashing a Habit with 's 'Hand Wash' App for Gal..
AQ
07:04aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : leader appears in court, waits to hear if he'll be jailed ..
RE
03:46aSouth Korean shares gain as upbeat U.S. jobs report fuels rebound hopes
RE
06/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : heir appears in court for arrest warrant hearing
RE
06/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces its Third Galaxy A-Series Device for 2020; Launc..
AQ
06/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Top iPhone Repair Company in California Offers Custom Phon..
AQ
06/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - Discover a Whole New World of Detail with the Galaxy A51..
AQ
06/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung chief
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 227 768 B 190 B 190 B
Net income 2020 24 386 B 20,4 B 20,4 B
Net cash 2020 99 650 B 83,2 B 83,2 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 370 616 B 308 B 309 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 627x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 179,49 KRW
Last Close Price 54 900,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.61%307 826
APPLE INC.12.89%1 436 832
XIAOMI CORPORATION20.78%40 338
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD17.52%17 251
FITBIT, INC.-5.02%1 666
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.01%977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group